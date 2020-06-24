OU men's basketball: Catching up with Sooner-turned-NBA draft hopeful Kristian Doolittle

Kristian Doolittle, the Oklahoma-raised Sooner basketball standout, has never strayed far from home.
Doolittle kept close to his family through his basketball journey. Yet, leading up to what might have been one of the biggest days of his career, Doolittle’s professional hoops aspirations have taken him over 1,000 miles away from where he starred at Edmond Memorial High School and OU.
The NBA’s 2020 draft was originally scheduled for tonight. And Doolittle, a draft-night hopeful following four seasons in Norman, was training ahead of it in Las Vegas.
As it's done with nearly every other sport, the coronavirus pandemic forced the NBA to restructure its calendar, pushing the league’s season back to late July and pre-draft process into the fall.
Yes, there was some disappointment on Doolittle’s end. He said he’s gotten over the delay, though, to the big night — Oct. 16 is the NBA’s new draft date.
The extra preparation might even be a benefit to his basketball future.
“I feel like this gives me more time to be able to work on my game,” Doolittle said, “fine-tune anything that I believe that needs to be worked on, and continue to always get better. … I just gotta make sure I make the most of the time given to me.”
He still hasn’t had an in-person workout with an NBA team, such is normal during this time of year. He has met with franchises for pre-draft interviews by video conferencing.
Among the things he can control, Doolittle’s relocation to Las Vegas is strictly business. It’s where his agent connected with him a local facility to work out and hone those attributes he hopes to improve.
And he at least was able to see family this week.
“This is the first time I've seen him since he left,” Kristian’s father, Dwayne Doolittle, said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I’m here now visiting with him, checking up on him and seeing how things are going. He hasn't seen anyone that he knows, or family or anything like that.”
During that time alone, Doolittle said he’s focused on improving his game, primarily shooting and conditioning himself for the faster pace at the professional level.
And to his credit, Doolittle’s shown plenty of ability to grow as a player during his college career. He earned the Big 12’s Most Improved Player award his junior season. He then emerged as an All-Big 12 first-team selection as a senior this past year, scoring 15.8 points per game to go with an average of 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
The 6-foot-7 forward, who often stretched the floor with his ability to operate from the perimeter, wasn’t able to finish his senior year because of COVID-19. He did enough with the 29 games he played this past season to garner some draft buzz.
The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie lists Doolittle as his 55th-best player in the 2020 draft class, putting him in late second-round range.
Normally that projection would make Doolittle an attractive option for an NBA Summer League roster, drafted or not. This year’s crop of prospective NBA players won’t get that opportunity to prove themselves at Summer League with the schedule restructure.
Doolittle will have an opportunity to compete at The Basketball Tournament, more commonly known as TBT. The event is a single-elimination, five-on-five tournament, which includes 24 teams competing for $1 million. The tournament runs from July 4-14 in Columbus, Ohio, and will be available on ESPN’s network of channels.
Doolittle is signed with Heartfire, a team coached by Hall of Famer Homer Drew. He’ll play alongside former Baylor stars Isaiah Austin and Quincy Miller, as well as Michigan State’s Branden Dawson.
It’s a chance for Doolittle to showcase his talent and play in his first organized game since OU’s season finalé against TCU on March 7.
Perhaps it will bolster his draft stock. But no matter the outcome of October’s draft, Kristian has a solid support system to help him through this next chapter.
“Of course, the goal ultimately is to have his name called on draft night,” Dwayne Doolittle said. “But should that not happen, there's still an opportunity for him to play professionally somewhere. And so we just keep him focused on that. My main question to him is what have you done today to make sure that your name is called on draft night? And so, he's working to that end.”
