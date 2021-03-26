Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon will take a crack at the NBA, he announced on his Twitter account Friday.
"I plan on entering the NBA Draft!!," Harmon wrote in the tweet. "Thank you, Oklahoma! Forever Love."
Harmon leaves OU after two seasons, where he emerged as a full-time starter his sophomore season.
Harmon averaged 7.4 points and 1.8 rebounds as a freshman. He bumped his averages up to 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds this past season.
If he doesn't hire an agent, Harmon can test his stock in the pre-draft process and still return to school if he withdraws his entry.
His departure would leave the Sooners to replace a second starting guard, along with senior Austin Reaves, unless Reaves chooses to exercise his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA's COVID-19 waiver.
