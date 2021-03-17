Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.