Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced De'Vion Harmon will not be available for the team's NCAA Tournament game against Missouri on Saturday.
Harmon tested positive for COVID-19, according to the OU head coach. He is the only Sooner, as of Wednesday, to test positive for COVID-19 or be placed in contact tracing.
Kruger has yet to name a replacement starter for the contest.
Harmon has averaged 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds this season.
OU faces Missouri at 6:25 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be televised on TNT.
This is a developing story.
