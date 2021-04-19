NC State Duke Basketball

Duke guard Jordan Goldwire (14) celebrates during a game against North Carolina State on March 2 in Durham, North Carolina.

 AP Photo / Gerry Broome

Oklahoma added an experienced transfer to its backcourt on Monday.

Duke senior Jordan Goldwire intends to join the Sooners next season after announcing his commitment to OU via his Twitter account.

Goldwire, a 6-foot-2 guard from Norcross, Georgia, averaged 5.8 points and 4.0 assists last season. Goldwire ranked 21st nationally among all Division I players in assist/turnover ratio at +2.82.

Goldwire also earned All-ACC defensive team honors and has been a staple off the bench for the Blue Devils the past two seasons.

His arrival will help replenish the experience OU lost with both Austin Reaves and De’Vion Harmon departing for the NBA.

Goldwire is OU coach Porter Moser’s third transfer commitment since Sunday. The Sooners added Eastern Washington transfers Tanner and Jacob Groves, both of whom helped the Eagles reach last season’s NCAA Tournament.

