OU men's basketball: Eastern Washington transfer Tanner Groves commits to Sooners

  • 1 min to read
E Washington Arizona Basketball

Eastern Washington forward Tanner Groves shoots over Arizona forward Ira Lee (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.

 AP Photo / Rick Scuteri

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser has received a commitment from Tanner Groves, a transfer from Eastern Washington.

Groves picked OU among a short list that featured Texas, Portland and Washington State.

The 6-foot-9 forward is a Spokane, Washington, native and was named the Big Sky Conference's most valuable player this past season.

The redshirt junior averaged 17.2 points and eight rebounds. He also shot 56% from the floor, which ranked 33rd nationally among NCAA Division I players.

Groves brings NCAA Tournament experience to the Sooners. He led the Eagles to a Big Sky conference championship and faced Big 12 foe Kansas in the Round of 64. Groves scored a career-high 35 points against the Jayhawks but Eastern Washington ultimately fell 93-84.

Groves replenishes the experience OU lost with Brady Manek's departure. Manek, a Harrah native, announced his intention to transfer to North Carolina. OU also will be without senior Kur Kuath, who opted not to take advantage of the NCAA's COVID-19 eligibility waiver, as well as Victor Iwuakor and Anyang Garang, both of whom entered the transfer portal.

Groves joins a front court that will feature Jalen Hill, who filled in regularly as a starter and averaged 4.4 points and 2.9 rebounds over the 2020-21 season.

Groves' departure was sparked by Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans leaving the program for Portland. He decided not to follow his coach and will try to make an impact in Norman with two years of eligibility remaining.

