OU men's basketball: Elijah Harkless' late shot puts away Alabama for historic Oklahoma win

Perhaps there wasn’t much Alabama guard Keon Ellis could do with Oklahoma’s Elijah Harkless in front of him.
Ellis clamped down on Harkless as soon as the 6-foot-3 OU guard took his first step inside the 3-point arc with just under 30 seconds to play.
The Sooners, leading by two, desperately needed a basket to put away the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide.
Harkless gladly delivered the dagger.
The OU newcomer took a sharp crossover past Ellis to the free-throw line and planted his right sneaker on the silhouette Big 12 logo inside the Lloyd Noble Center paint.
Harkless used a pair of pivots to create some space and took a close-range fadeaway jumper that floated for a moment before descending directly through the net.
It was that kind of day for Harkless. It’s been that kind of month for him and OU as well.
The 24th-ranked Sooners topped the Crimson Tide 66-61 for their fifth consecutive win and fourth victory over an Associated Press poll top-10 team this month. Maybe Harkless’ last shot wasn’t how OU coach Lon Kruger drew it up, but his effort was fitting for the hard-nosed guard that’s made a huge impact in just his first year with the program.
“The toughness to hang in there and get it off,” Kruger said, “it was huge.”
Harkless, who wasn’t eligible to play for OU until the team’s fifth game of the season after transferring from Cal State Northridge, had 14 points, five rebounds and three steals in the victory.
He entered OU’s starting lineup against Kansas on Jan. 9 when Brady Manek and Jalen Hill were unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol. But even with both back, Harkless remains a starter and a key cog to a team that closed January on a historic note.
Only three men’s college basketball teams have ever won four top-10 games in the regular season during the same month and the Sooners are the first to join the club since 1974.
To get win No. 4, however, OU had to play without two starters, Austin Reaves and Alonds Williams, due to COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.
The Sooners couldn’t have scripted a better start, building an 11-2 lead within the first four minutes of the contest.
OU guard De’Vion Harmon was the team’s catalyst, scoring 11 of his team-high 18 points in the first half, while fellow Sooner Umoja Gibson, who finished with 12, had eight points in the opening 20 minutes.
Alabama eventually woke up to take a 25-20 advantage before OU closed out the half on a 12-4 run to take a slim lead into the break.
The Sooners looked like they might pull away in the second half, going up 52-41 after Manek nailed back-to-back jumpers. The Harrah native ended with 12 points, marking his first time scoring in double figures since a Jan. 6 loss to Baylor.
Alabama chipped away at OU’s lead a second time but Harkless’ last-minute shot ultimately kept the Tide out of reach.
Alabama entered the game as one of the country’s top-tier offenses, scoring 81.1 points per game, which ranked No. 29 nationally.
The Tide were held to their second fewest points this season, while shooting 38.9% from the floor and 35.7% from 3.
And Harkless had one more shot for them following the contest.
“Early on, they were surprised at how well we played defense,” Harkless said. “They didn’t play a lot of Big 12 teams. SEC, they’re kind of down right now. They’re 9-0, they think we’re kind of soft. But we ended up coming, playing good defense. As of late, we just didn’t want to foul. We just wanted to play good defense and not foul. I think we did.”