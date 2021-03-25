Oklahoma freshman Trey Phipps is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Thursday.
Phipps, a 6-foot-2 guard from Tulsa, appeared in 16 games for the Sooners and scored 41 points, most of which came from beyond the 3-point arc, this past season.
Phipps, son of program alum Conley Phipps, signed with the Sooners out of Booker T. Washington High School, where he scored more than 1,700 points over his prep career.
The former Rivals.com three-star prospect chose OU over offers from Oral Roberts and Tulsa. But following his freshman season, Phipps has another decision to make.
“Excited to announce I am entering the transfer portal,” Phipps wrote in the tweet, posted Thursday morning. “I’m thankful for all of the great experiences and everything that I have learned at Oklahoma. A huge thank you to my coaches and my teammates. Looking forward to my next chapter.”
OU signed one other player to its 2020 recruiting class — three-star forward Joshua O’Garro. The Sooners are set to bring in guards 2021 signees CJ Noland and Bijan Cortes next season.
