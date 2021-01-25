OU men's basketball: Headed to Texas, surging Sooners' season remains fragile

The Oklahoma men are at a crossroads and if that sounds over-dramatic given they've won three straight conference games, one over Kansas and have every reason to believe they can go out and beat fifth-ranked Texas in Austin tonight, you’re right.
It sounds over-dramatic.
But if the shoe fits …
The 24th-ranked Sooners have been working hard.
Riding a COVID roller coaster that has cost them players and games, they’ve put together three big wins that makes it clear something’s clicking.
Though OU (9-4, 5-3 Big 12) beat Kansas by seven points, its average margin during the three-win stretch, which also includes triumphs over TCU and Kansas State, is 23.
A week ago, not one pollster in the Associated Press media poll had the Sooners in their top 25. Yet here they are, clearly good now, threatening to be good, period.
Austin Reaves may still be the leader, but De’Vion Harmon has come to life.
Harmon did not lead the Sooners in scoring this season until Dec. 22, a two-point loss to 10th-ranked Texas Tech, which might have been ground zero of OU offering what it's capable of this season. He has led them in each of their last three wins, netting 60 points.
Now?
That’s the thing because if you’re under the impression the Sooners scaled a mountain to get where they are, you’ve chosen the wrong metaphor.
All they’ve reached is a higher base camp.
As it happens, OU’s poll spot is right in line with what the NCAA thinks of it, too. The NCAA’s NET rating, a measure that slots all 347 Division I programs, has it No. 25.
Bracketologists.com breaks down NET ratings to their granular components and puts together a March Madness bracket based upon them. The Sooners are forecasted to be a seven seed in the NCAA Tournament, taking on 10-seed Syracuse in the round of 64.
Yet, before that can happen, everything’s on the table for OU, from moving up dramatically to moving down so far and fast it misses the tourney entirely.
In a NET-rating universe, there are Quadrant 1, 2, 3 and 4 games. Quadrant 1 games are the most important to play and win and the parameters of such are the following: against top 30 NET rated teams at home, against top 50 on neutral courts, against top 75 on visiting courts.
OU is unbeaten in Quadrants 2, 3 an 4, yet 2-4 in Quadrant 1 contests. Also, the Sooners have 10 games remaining, six of them in Quadrant 1.
Tonight, against Texas (11-2, 5-1) is just the first one.
It is testament to the quality of the conference.
“It’s been very difficult every year,” Sooner coach Lon Kruger said. “This year, maybe a little more extreme if you consider the amount of teams ranked or nearly ranked. It’s a tough league, the other coaches are great, the depth of players is great.”
Umoja Gibson, who scored 10 points against Kansas, had a comment Monday that might have sounded a little naive.
“To be able to play in March Madness, it feels surreal … I hope we can reach that,” he said. “I know we’re capable of reaching March Madness … I just know we can do it.”
Shouldn’t he sound a little less wishful and a little more certain?
Having played collegiately at North Texas prior to arriving in Norman, Gibson's never been able to look forward to the NCAA Tournament. Still, what he said was striking, for it’s wistfulness, but also its accuracy. Because the Sooners must still earn their way.
After Texas, Alabama visits Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Tide just moved from No. 18 to No. 9 after blowing out LSU in Baton Rouge and beating Mississippi State at home.
After that, OU’s in Lubbock for a return bout with Texas Tech. The difference between winning all of them and losing all of them might as well be the Grand Canyon. Winning just one requires taking down a top-10 team.
Jalen Hill, who’s been good off the bench, tried explaining how OU can’t rest now.
“We’re a top-25 team now but we can’t be looking at the rankings because on any given day an unranked team can come in and beat us,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep coming with the same energy.”
It’s the right thought, yet slightly turned around.
Sooner fans should hope their team won't be taken down by an unranked foe, yet those may not be the opponents to worry about.
There’s not too many of them left for one thing and, for another, to maintain their rise or even stand still in the polls and the NET ratings, between now and the end of the regular season, the Sooners must win a few more games over ranked teams.
West Virginia and Kansas can’t be it.
They might as well start tonight.