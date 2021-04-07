OU men's basketball: How Porter Moser's shortcomings shaped his path to Oklahoma

Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.