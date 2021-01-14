OU men's basketball: Jalen Hill to return for Sooners at Oklahoma State; Manek likely not

Oklahoma will be closer to full strength when it visits Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday but not quite 100%.
OU coach Lon Kruger confirmed sophomore forward Jalen Hill will return to the rotation after missing OU’s last two outings against Kansas and TCU. Fellow forward Brady Manek, however, is likely to miss the season’s first Bedlam meeting.
“Jalen will be available,” Kruger said. “Brady, probably not. Nothing new really in that way.”
The forwards have not been with the team over the last week due to COVID-19 protocol. OU went 1-1 during the short stretch, falling in a close game at KU and cruising past the Horned Frogs for a 36-point victory.
Kruger praised his squad for adjusting and not letting Manek and Hill’s absences become a distraction.
“They’re disappointed that Jalen and Brady weren’t there and certainly doesn’t help our chances when you’re down two guys that are high in the rotation,” Kruger said. “But they stepped up, didn’t fret about it and didn’t prepare to make excuses about it. They just lined up and played.”
Since the team returned to campus in July for summer workouts, Kruger said he’s emphasized success will come to the teams that are willing to adapt.
While the Sooners would like to have two of their best frontcourt players, the last week has allowed OU to test its small-ball lineups, which could come in handy against Oklahoma State, a team that often uses a similar approach, OU guard Austin Reaves said.
“I think as a team, once you can do a lot of different things, that’s when you can be really dangerous,” Reaves said. “You never want to have Brady and Jalen out, but with this year, you never know what’s going to happen. Just having a feel for different ways that you can play and attack teams is good.”
Prior to entering COVID-19 protocol, Manek was averaging 13.2 points and is currently OU’s third-leading scorer behind Reaves and De’Vion Harmon.
Hill, who’s played 16.8 minutes per game in a reserve role, is averaging 3.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.
Hill’s return will be much appreciated as the Sooners battle the Cowboys (9-3), who are unranked but coming off of a 75-70 win over sixth-ranked Kansas.
The shorthanded Sooners will have their work cut out for them, trying to contain Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, who projects as one of the top picks in next year’s NBA draft.
OU doesn’t plan to make any excuses, however, as it heads to Stillwater.
“We have a great team,” OU guard Umoja Gibson said. “Guys with a next man up mentality. That’s what [OU assistant Carlin] Hartman always says. Have guys that are coming out every day willing to play their role, play their position and do what coach asks us to do on the court.”