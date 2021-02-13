OU men's basketball: Kur Kuath's clutch block preserves Sooners' win

Austin Reaves had just hit the go-ahead shot and Oklahoma called timeout.
Less than 27 seconds remained and the senior guard, who had 28 points following the floater, put the 12th-ranked Sooners ahead of No. 14 West Virginia by a point. It was plenty of time for the Mountaineers to regain the lead, which changed 15 times on Saturday.
Following OU’s timeout, Reaves went to 6-foot-10 center, Kur Kuath, as the team returned to the floor.
The Sooners needed a stop and Reaves enlisted Kuath, whom he reveres as one of the nation’s best shot-blockers, to get one.
“Say less,” Kuath replied, according to Reaves.
West Virginia post Derek Culver received the inbound pass after an errant lob flew past the baseline and was called last off the Sooners. Culver, who finished with a game-high 29 points, tried to lay in the West Virginia game-winner over Kuath, but sure enough, the OU big man kept good on his promise to Reaves.
Kuath denied the Mountaineers and sustained a 91-90 victory Sooner victory.
“Huge play,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Kur is a good rim protector. He’s practicing hard, doing a good job. Brady is getting the bulk of the minutes right now. But Kur, big-time, big-time play there to protect the rim at a critical part of the game.”
It was both Kuath and Oklahoma’s only block of the game, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
OU has made life difficult on Culver over the last two years.
The 6-foot-10 junior scored just two points in the Mountaineers’ 75-71 loss to the Sooners (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) last month and just five and four points in West Virginia’s two meetings with OU last season.
Culver finally had his way with OU’s defense, finishing with his team-high 29 points and 14 rebounds.
He fueled a monster day on the boards for the Mountaineers (14-6, 7-4 Big 12), who outrebounded the Sooners 47 to 42 and 15 to 9 on the offensive glass.
West Virginia took advantage of its extra opportunities, scoring 18 second-chants points to OU’s nine.
“We have to do a better job of sticking our nose in there, more contact, more physical on the boards and trying to come down with one of them,” Kruger said.
OU primarily relied on senior Brady Manek, who played 40 minutes, inside. Forward Jalen Hill saw 16 minutes and Victor Iwuakor checked in for two.
Kuath received just nine minutes in OU’s victory but came through when the Sooners needed him most.
Notable
• Sweep victory: OU has swept its regular-season series with West Virginia the past two seasons with Saturday’s win.
OU’s last lost to West Virginia in the regular season came on Feb. 2, 2019. OU avenged the loss a month later, beating the Mountaineers 92-80 on March 2, 2019, in Norman and haven’t lost to them since in the regular season.
• Williams returns: OU senior Alondes Williams made his first appearance since entering COVID-19 protocol following the team’s win over Texas on Jan. 26.
Williams, a regular OU starter, came off the bench and quickly provided four points to cut an early Mountaineers’ first-half lead to two points.
Williams played just six minutes total.
Next
OU plays host to No. 13 Texas on Tuesday. The game will air on ESPN and KRXO-FM 107.7.