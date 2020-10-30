Billy Tubbs, the Tulsa-raised coach responsible for the Oklahoma men's basketball renaissance in the 1980s, has entered hospice care, according to reports.
Tubbs, 85, is being treated at a facility near Lake Texoma, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Social media was flooded with messages on Friday in support of Tubbs, who built the Sooners into a basketball juggernaut. In particular, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione tweeted, "Keeping Billy Tubbs, our great coach, friend and mentor to many, in our thoughts and prayers."
Tubbs was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but grew up in Tulsa, where he attended Central High School. He went on to play college basketball at Lon Morris Junior College and Lamar Tech, now known as Lamar.
Tubbs worked myriad assistant and head coaching jobs before arriving at OU in 1980.
During his time in Norman, Tubbs won the Big Eight Coach of the Year award in 1984, '85, '88 and '89. He led the Sooners to four Big Eight regular-season championships and two Big Eight tournament titles.
Tubbs' most memorable squad came during the 1987-88 season. The Sooners finished 35-4, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the third time of Tubbs' tenure and made the national championship game.
The Sooners were stunned by conference mate Kansas 83-79 in the tournament finale. OU hasn't made it back to the final round since.
Tubbs left OU in 1994, ending his 14-season run with a 333-132 record (71.6%). He coached three All-Americans — Stacey King (1983, '84, '85), Mookie Blaylock (1989) and Stacey King (1989) — during that stretch.
Tubbs followed his OU stint by heading to TCU, where he coached the Frogs from 1994-02. He returned to his alma mater, Lamar, in 2003, where he coached from 2003-06 and served as the school's athletics director from 2002-11.
Despite his departure, Tubbs is still involved with OU. He's worked as a Sooner Sports TV analyst for OU men's basketball games, providing unmatched perspective and insight to the program he revived.
