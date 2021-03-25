Oklahoma men's basketball coach Lon Kruger, who led the Sooners to the 2016 Final Four, will retire from coaching, sources have confirmed to The Transcript.
Kruger is expected to meet with his players Thursday to make the announcement.
Kruger first arrived at OU in 2011 and compiled a 194-128 record over 10 seasons. His teams made the NCAA Tournament all but two seasons during his tenure, which doesn't include the 2020 tourney's cancellation.
Kruger was named the 2014 Big 12 Coach of the Year for his team that finished second in the conference and went 23-10.
Podcaster Colby Daniels was first to report the news.
This is a developing story.
