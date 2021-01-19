Need to Know
Oklahoma forward Brady Manek and Jalen Hill were back in action on Tuesday after missing the Sooners’ last two games due to COVID protocol.
Both Manek and Hill came off the bench in OU’s 76-50 win over Kansas State. They both needed to shake some rust off after not playing in a game since the Sooners’ loss to Baylor on Jan. 6.
“It was great having them back,” forward Kur Kuath said. “It’s been different without having the whole team together because we’ve been scrambling trying to figure things out without them. But it’s good to have them back. They’re really big pieces to our team. And it just never feels right to not have everybody on the team with us.”
Manek missed his first two 3-point attempts of the game, with both hitting the front of the rim. But the senior made his third and final 3-point shot with just 45 seconds left in the game, prompting the Sooners’ bench to erupt. He and Hill finished the game with 6 points each.
“Brady practiced for just a little bit yesterday for the first time in almost two weeks,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Didn’t know if he was going to be able to be out there, but it was good seeing him out there, get his feet wet and get down a shot.”
• Williams scores season-high: Alondes Williams has had Kansas State’s number over his two seasons as a Sooner. Williams scored a season-high 13 points against the Wildcats on Tuesday night. His career high of 15 points came against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, last season.
• Harmon injury nothing serious: With just over six minutes left to play in the game, De’Vion Harmon started to hop on one foot as he headed back to the Sooners’ side of the court.
He eventually dropped to the ground and appeared to be in pain before being helped off the court while keeping weight off his right leg. Harmon would go to the locker room and come back out, but he didn’t reenter the game.
Following the game, coach Lon Kruger said Harmon just had a cramp and that Harmon would be fine. “Wasn’t any blow or any twisting,” Kruger said. “Just a cramp. Relieved, after the game, he said he was fine.”
OU plays No. 9 Kansas at home Saturday. Tip off is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPN.
