Jalen Hill’s role was expected to increase with fellow forward Victor Iwuakor unavailable Thursday evening.
Hill left the scoring to Brady Manek, who poured in a team-high 29 points in OU’s 105-66 victory over Texas-San Antonio. He made his presence known, grabbing six boards, including four offensive rebounds, and forcing two steals to go with seven points on 3 of 3 shooting.
"He got a lot of big-time rebounds tonight, steals and points," Manek said. "He was doing it all. Having [Iwuakor] out tonight, he took over that 4-man, 5-man role with the bigs. He did a really good job."
Hill, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, played in each of OU’s 30 games last season but averaged just 10.9 minutes, while sitting behind All-Big 12 forward Kristian Doolittle and Manek, then a junior.
Perhaps his opening-night efforts are a sign of good things to come, especially with the uncertainty around Iwuakor's return.
OU redshirt freshman center Rick Issanza and freshman guard Josh O'Garro were also out agains the Roadrunners.
• Paying tribute: OU’s uniforms included a patch, honoring legendary OU coach Billy Tubbs, who died last month.
The design, sewn to the top left of the jersey, just above the Jordan Brand “Jumpman” logo, featured Tubbs’ first name inside a black basketball.
The "Billy Ball" Sooners were the 1988 national runner-up to Kansas, four-time Big Eight regular-season champions and twice Big Eight tournament winners.
Tubbs was also a four-time Big Eight Coach of the Year recipient, leading OU to a 333-132 record from 1980-94.
The jersey patches will remain on OU’s uniforms for the rest of the season.
• Strong debuts: Freshman Trey Phipps and first-year transfer Umoja Gibson made their Sooner debuts against UTSA.
Phipps was OU's third-leading scorer with 12 points, knocking down 4 of 9 shots from the perimeter. Gibson, who started and played 18 minutes due to foul trouble, added eight points, including two triples, to the victory.
"I thought both came back and played with more freedom and much more like they've been playing in practice in the second half," Kruger said. "It was good to see."
Anyang Garang also made his first OU appearance, tallying 14 minutes off the bench. He had three rebounds.
OU opens Big 12 play against TCU (4-0) on Sunday. The Sooners and Frogs will tip off at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.
