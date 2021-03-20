Need to know
Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon was confined to an Indianapolis hotel room during his team’s game against Missouri on Saturday.
Harmon tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving to the tournament bubble and was ruled out for the Sooners’ opening weekend.
OU managed to slip by ninth-seeded Missouri 72-68 without Harmon, but he was still able to get in on the postgame festivities.
“There's nothing better in sports than a spontaneous locker room celebration,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “You can't practice them, you can't express how they feel, the look of satisfaction on the players' faces and they had De'Vion on FaceTime while that was going on and he had the biggest smile. Just always glad that the players can experience as many of those as possible.”
Notable
• Filling in: OU forward Jalen Hill started in Harmon’s place and provided four points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 22 minutes.
“He stepped into a big-time role on a big-time stage and did what he does,” OU guard Austin Reaves said. “We have known he's capable of doing those things for the whole year and with De'Vion out, got the opportunity to step up and do those things.”
• Remembering Billy: The TNT broadcast of Saturday’s game paid tribute to the late Billy Tubbs, who coached the Sooners from 1980-94 and at the height of OU and Missouri’s Big Eight rivalry.
During the game, the network showed an iconic clip of Tubbs taking the microphone during a tilt between the schools on Feb. 9, 1989, and telling a raucous Lloyd Noble Center crowd, “The referees request that regardless of how terrible the officiating is, do not throw stuff on the floor.”
Next
OU will meet top-seeded Gonzaga in the Round of 32 on Monday.
— Joe Buettner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.