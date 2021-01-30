Alabama Oklahoma Basketball

Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon (11) dribbles against Alabama's Keon Ellis (14) during the second half of a game in Norman on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

 AP Photo / Garett Fisbeck

A crowd of 2,680, nearly 9,000 short of Lloyd Noble Center’s capacity, witnessed Oklahoma make history on Saturday.

The 24th-ranked Sooners beat ninth-ranked Alabama 66-61 on their home floor.

The win follows Tuesday’s triumph at No. 5 Texas and OU’s victory the Saturday before over then-No. 9 Kansas. Earlier in the month, OU also knocked off West Virginia, which ranked No. 9 at the time.

OU joined elite company with its four regular-season wins over top-10 teams in the Associated Press poll in the same month. The other teams to achieve the feat, according to ESPN Stats & Info: Saint Joseph’s in 1964 and North Carolina State in 1974.

“It's kinda crazy, but coach [Lon Kruger], he's always implemented since the start of the season that this is a special group,” OU guard Elijah Harkless said. “... I think he does a great job of never letting us be satisfied. We got a win tonight, you can celebrate that but tomorrow's a new day and a new opponent. We get Texas Tech again, so we want to come out victorious against them.”

• Reaves, Williams out: OU learned just before its Friday practice that starters Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams would be unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.

“Not a lot of time to make adjustments to that,” Kruger said. “Obviously, every time would like to be full strength for every ballgame. We weren’t and thought the guys did a great job of picking up the slack.”

Umoja Gibson and Jalen Hill filled in as starters in the duo’s place, scoring 12 and 8 points, respectively.

Saturday’s contest marked Reaves and Williams’ first absences of the season. Reaves is averaging a team-high 15.8 points, while Williams is scoring 7.7 points per game.

• S-E-See ya: OU has won three consecutive games in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and improved to 6-2 all-time in the event with Saturday’s victory.

OU also improved to 6-3 in its all-time series with Alabama and avenged its 2018 loss in Tuscaloosa.

OU and Texas Tech are scheduled for an 8 p.m. tipoff on Monday in Lubbock. The game will air on ESPN.

Assuming the 10th-ranked Red Raiders don’t fall in the next AP poll following their 76-71 win over LSU on Saturday, the Sooners will get another crack at a top-10 team.

