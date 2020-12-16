OU men's basketball notepad: Umoja Gibson heats up in Sooners' win over Oral Roberts

Need to know
Umoja Gibson found his shot early and helped Oklahoma build an early lead against Oral Roberts that it never lost.
Gibson, who scored all 14 of his points in the first half, cooled off in the second but the Sooners still prevailed 79-65.
Gibson’s total, which surpassed his season single-game high, gave OU a lift with Austin Reaves and De’Vion Harmon going a combined 0 of 6 from the floor the first 20 minutes.
“Great to see that from Moj,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “He just works so hard. He's a shooter, he's a good shooter. And he does other things well, too. But him making shots was the least of our concern.”
Gibson, the first-year transfer via North Texas, knocked down his first three 3-pointers and ended the the first half with 4-of-5 makes from the perimeter.
In his last four games, Gibson was just 5 of 17 from beyond the arc and was averaging 4.8 points.
His first-half success fueled a 40-22 halftime advantage for the Sooners, who shot 43.8% from the floor and held the Golden Eagles to 21.2% shooting in the opening 20 minutes.
Gibson, a 6-foot-1 junior, played more to the expectations he set during two seasons with North Texas. He averaged 14.5 points with the Mean Green last season and made a Conference USA third-best 86 3-pointers.
Notable
• Cleared for takeoff: Junior guard Elijah Harkless made his OU debut on Wednesday.
Harkless, a program newcomer via Cal State Northridge, missed OU’s first four outings due to NCAA transfer rules. The NCAA passed a blanket waiver on Wednesday, however, for all Division I transfer student-athletes to compete this season.
Harkless checked into the game with 14:24 left in the first half. He didn’t score but recorded four rebounds and an assist.
• One-sided: Following OU’s Wednesday victory, it’s won 16 consecutive games against Oral Roberts. The Sooners’ winning streak against the Golden Eagles is their longest against any Division I opponent.
OU is a combined 186-113 against the state’s other three Division I programs — Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Oral Roberts.
Next
The Sooners are scheduled to host Houston Baptist at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game will air on FOX Sports Southwest.