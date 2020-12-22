Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Windy with lots of sunshine. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 25F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.