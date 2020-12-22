Need to know
Oklahoma sophomore Victor Iwuakor couldn’t force overtime with two last-second free throws. But had it not been for his efforts off the bench, the Sooners might have not hung around with the Red Raiders, who led by as many as 10.
“He was great and he’s going to keep doing that and he’s going to keep getting better,” OU coach Lon Kruger said.
Iwuakor, who played 25 minutes against Texas Tech, had 10 rebounds, eight points and two steals in OU’s 69-67 loss.
The forward’s 25 minutes matched a career-high set in his OU debut against Texas-San Antonio on Nov. 5, 2019.
Iwuakor didn’t play more than 12 minutes against any of OU’s Big 12 opponents last season. He stepped up in a major way against the Red Raiders.
“I love his energy,” Kruger said. “I love his toughness. He’s improving quickly. He’ll keep doing that. He’s a high energy guy and loves to battle.”
Notable • Different territory: OU senior Austin Reaves couldn’t add to his collection of clutch moments as a Sooner.
The guard, who ended OU’s 2019-20 campaign with a last-second shot to top TCU in Fort Worth, had an opportunity to force overtime with a last-second putback.
“He’s hurting. But he’s a battler,” Kruger said. “He’ll bounce back. He’s more disappointed than anyone, of course. But he’ll be fine.”
• Easing in: OU newcomer Elijah Harkless, who transferred from Cal State-Northridge over the offseason, is still getting acclimated after he was first made available last Wednesday against Oral Roberts.
Harkless provided four points, a rebound and a steal in his third appearance. His 2-of-2 mark from the field contributed to a solid night from OU’s bench, which scored 28 to Texas Tech’s 8.
Next Oklahoma will host No. 7 West Virginia at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2. The game will air on ESPN2.
— Joe Buettner
