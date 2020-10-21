Oklahoma and Alabama will meet in the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the conferences announced Wednesday.
The Sooners will host the Crimson Tide on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Lloyd Noble Center for the eighth installment of the annual event. The nonconference clash will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
OU is 5-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge — Alabama is responsible for one of those losses. The Crimson Tide beat the Sooners 80-73 in 2018 in a battle between soon-to-be NBA lottery picks Trae Young (OU) and Collin Sexton (Alabama).
The other SEC/Big 12 Challenge pairings include: Auburn at Baylor, Iowa State at Mississippi State, Kansas at Tennessee, Texas A&M at Kansas State, Arkansas at Oklahoma State, TCU at Missouri, Texas at Kentucky, Texas Tech at LSU and Florida at West Virginia.
The Sooner men’s 2020-21 campaign is expected to start in late November; although a full schedule has yet to be released.
OU went 19-12 last season under coach Lon Kruger, who guided the program to a third-place finish in the Big 12 standings.
