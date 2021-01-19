OU men's basketball: Oklahoma continues to thrive defensively; routs Kansas State

Oklahoma found itself in a five-point hole, its worst deficit of the game, with six minutes left in the first half against Kansas State.
That’s when De’Vion Harmon and the Sooners turned it on.
A blocked shot by Kur Kuath and a defensive rebound by Harmon started to shift the momentum toward the OU. Harmon took the ball to the basket on a fast-break layup to end a five-minute drought without a field goal for the Sooners.
The sophomore guard’s basket sparked a 13-0 run that put OU ahead by eight, a margin that would remain going into half time. All of Harmon’s 9 points in the first half came during that run.
OU's advantage eventually ballooned to a 76-50 victory on Tuesday, thanks to a strong defensive performance that turned into offense on the other end. Harmon, Kuath and Elijah Harkless led the way for the Sooners (8-4, 4-3 Big 12), pressuring the Wildcats (5-10, 1-6 Big 12) all night.
Twenty-three of OU’s points came from fast breaks. Kansas State committed 20 turnovers, and OU recorded 13 steals, 33 rebounds, and seven blocks — with Kuath making five blocks of his own.
“There's an old saying that defense wins championships,” guard Elijah Harkless said. “Coach has been putting an emphasis on it this week, the defense.
“On offense, we have great elite guys on the offensive end. Those guys put the ball in the hole very easily. On defense, if we can get that in order, I think we can beat anybody in the country.”
After hitting a 3-pointer early in the second half, Harmon grabbed a defensive rebound on the opposite end of the court and passed it up to Harkless who hit an easy 3-point shot to extend the Sooner lead into double digits.
From there, OU didn’t look back.
The Sooners’ defensive effort started up front with the pressure they put on the ball. They held the Wildcats to 36.1% from the field, while shooting 46% from the floor themselves.
“With De'Vion's ability to pressure the ball, [Harkless'] ability to pressure the ball, [Umoja Gibson], those are the three guys that can really get up and get under the ball and get after it,” Kruger said. “So regardless of who we have behind that, I think the job of De'Vion and Moj out front has set a good tone for us defensively and hopefully puts the offense a little bit on their heels.”
Harmon finished with a team-high 16 points and four rebounds in the win. Kuath had 12 points and four rebounds, and Harkless added eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
OU began to find its defensive groove against Kansas earlier this month. Since then, the Sooners have put together back-to-back blowout wins. The 82-46 win over TCU on Jan. 12 and OU’s 26-point win on Tuesday mark the first time the Sooners have won two consecutive games by 25 points or more since 2002.
“For the most part, guys are just getting a better feel and better understanding of what needs to be done, No. 1, and how physical the game is,” Kruger said. “I think we’ve gotten into bodies a little bit better. They’ve felt us a little bit more from a defensive standpoint .. Guys have been much more aggressive, focused and the communication has been better.”