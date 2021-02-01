OU men's basketball: Oklahoma cracks top 10 in latest Associated Press poll

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger’s squad is a top-10 team for the first time in three years.
OU checked in at No. 9 in the latest Associated Press poll, which was released Monday. The Sooners surged from No. 24 in the rankings to No. 9 — the biggest single-week jump in program history — after beating fifth-ranked Texas in Austin and ninth-ranked Alabama at home in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge last week.
OU beat a shorthanded Texas team 80-79 before having to overcome its own COVID-19 issues against Alabama. The Sooners beat the Crimson Tide 66-61 without the services of their scoring leader Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams.
For their efforts, the Sooners (11-4, 6-3 Big 12) are back in the AP’s top 10 for the first time since the week of Jan. 15, 2018, during the team’s 2017-18 season, when the Trae Young-led Sooners were ranked fourth.
OU hasn’t been ranked in the top 10 in the month of February, however, since its 2015-16 campaign. The Sooners advanced to the Final Four the same season.
In the Big 12, OU only trails No. 2 Baylor and No. 6 Texas in the poll, and it will enter its Monday trip to Lubbock, Texas, ranked higher than Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders rank No. 13, while West Virginia fell to No. 17 and Kansas to No. 23. Oklahoma State narrowly missed the cut, receiving the most votes of any team not in the top 25.
AP Top 25 poll
1.Gonzaga (17-0)
2.Baylor (16-0)
3.Villanova (11-1)
4.Michigan (13-1)
5.Houston (15-1)
6.Texas (11-3)
7.Ohio State (14-4)
8.Iowa (12-4)
9.Oklahoma (11-4)
10.Alabama (14-4)
11.Tennessee (12-3)
12.Illinois (11-5)
13.Texas Tech (12-5)
14.Virginia (11-3)
15.Creighton (13-4)
16.Virginia Tech (13-3)
17.West Virginia (11-5)
18.Missouri (11-3)
19.Wisconsin (13-5)
20.Florida State (10-3)
21.UCLA (13-3)
22.Florida (10-4)
23.Kansas (11-6)
24.Purdue (12-6)
25.Drake (16-0)