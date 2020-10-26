Oklahoma's Big 12 slate will begin where it finished last season.
The Sooners finalized their 2020-21 men's basketball schedule on Monday, revealing their Big 12 slate after releasing a seven-game nonconference schedule last week.
The Sooners will open Big 12 play with TCU on Dec. 6, which is where OU played its final game of the 2019-20 season. The Sooners prevailed 78-76 behind a last-second shot via then-junior guard Austin Reaves.
OU will host Oklahoma State in its regular-season finale on Feb. 27. The Sooners are in Stillwater on Jan. 16.
OU faces a rigorous three-game stretch to open January with West Virginia (Jan. 2), at Baylor (Jan. 6) and at Kansas (Jan. 9).
And The Sooners won't play Texas until Jan. 26 in Austin and Feb. 16 in Norman.
2020-21 OU men's basketball schedule
Nov. 25 vs. Texas-San Antonio
Nov. 28 at Central Florida
Dec. 2 vs. Florida
Dec. 6 at TCU
Dec. 9 at Xavier (Big 12/Big East Battle)
Dec. 12 vs. Florida A&M
Dec. 19 vs. Houston Baptist
Dec. 22 vs. Texas Tech
Jan. 2 vs. West Virginia
Jan. 6 at Baylor
Jan. 9 at Kansas
Jan. 12 vs. TCU
Jan. 16 at Oklahoma State
Jan. 19 vs. Kansas State
Jan. 23 vs. Kansas
Jan. 26 at Texas
Jan. 30 vs. Alabama (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)
Feb. 1 at Texas Tech
Feb. 6 vs. Iowa State
Feb. 10 vs. Baylor
Feb. 13 at West Virginia
Feb. 16 vs. Texas
Feb. 20 at Iowa State
Feb. 23 at Kansas State
Feb. 27 vs. Oklahoma State
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.