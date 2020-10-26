OU men's basketball: Confidence high for De'Vion Harmon, Alondes Williams, despite lineup changes

Oklahoma guard De'vion Harmon (11) celebrates after the Sooners take the lead during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Oklahoma's Big 12 slate will begin where it finished last season.

The Sooners finalized their 2020-21 men's basketball schedule on Monday, revealing their Big 12 slate after releasing a seven-game nonconference schedule last week.

The Sooners will open Big 12 play with TCU on Dec. 6, which is where OU played its final game of the 2019-20 season. The Sooners prevailed 78-76 behind a last-second shot via then-junior guard Austin Reaves.

OU will host Oklahoma State in its regular-season finale on Feb. 27. The Sooners are in Stillwater on Jan. 16.

OU faces a rigorous three-game stretch to open January with West Virginia (Jan. 2), at Baylor (Jan. 6) and at Kansas (Jan. 9).

And The Sooners won't play Texas until Jan. 26 in Austin and Feb. 16 in Norman.

2020-21 OU men's basketball schedule

Nov. 25 vs. Texas-San Antonio

Nov. 28 at Central Florida

Dec. 2 vs. Florida

Dec. 6 at TCU

Dec. 9 at Xavier (Big 12/Big East Battle)

Dec. 12 vs. Florida A&M

Dec. 19 vs. Houston Baptist

Dec. 22 vs. Texas Tech

Jan. 2 vs. West Virginia

Jan. 6 at Baylor

Jan. 9 at Kansas

Jan. 12 vs. TCU

Jan. 16 at Oklahoma State

Jan. 19  vs. Kansas State

Jan. 23 vs. Kansas

Jan. 26 at Texas

Jan. 30 vs. Alabama (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

Feb. 1 at Texas Tech

Feb. 6 vs. Iowa State

Feb. 10 vs. Baylor

Feb. 13 at West Virginia

Feb. 16 vs. Texas

Feb. 20 at Iowa State

Feb. 23 at Kansas State

Feb. 27 vs. Oklahoma State

