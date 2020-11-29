OU men's basketball: Oklahoma, Florida cancel game due to COVID-19

The start to Oklahoma's season received another delay with the program reporting its nonconference tilt with Florida has been canceled.
OU and Florida were scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday inside Lloyd Noble Center. The programs mutually agreed to postpone the start of their home-and-home series to next season, according to a release from OU.
The Sooners have already postponed the first two games on their 2020-21 slate. It's expected they will try to reschedule their games against Texas-San Antonio and Central Florida — originally scheduled for Nov. 25 and Nov. 28 — this season.
OU was forced to stall the start of its campaign due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program, it announced last Wednesday.
Barring any other scheduling changes, OU will tip off against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday. The Big 12 has yet to determine a start time or television designation for the contest.
OU isn't scheduled to play in Norman until Dec. 12, when Florida A&M visits at 4 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest.