OU men's basketball: Oklahoma holds off Missouri to move past first round

Lon Kruger’s players greeted their coach to cheers and a water-bottle shower upon his return to Oklahoma’s locker room.
A celebration was warranted after OU knocked off Missouri 72-68 to advance to the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32 Saturday evening.
“Couldn’t be happier for the guys,” Kruger said. “Just a big-time battle. Missouri’s good. Made some big plays late. Different guys stepped up at different times. Just couldn’t be happier. It’s been a grind.”
The Sooners, seeded eighth in the West Regional, had plenty of frustration to unload at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium after losing five of their last six games prior to the tourney.
For a moment, OU looked like it might coast to the finish line, leading by eight with a minute remaining in regulation. For a moment, it looked like OU might let another game slip away in the final seconds.
Missouri’s Dru Smith made two 3-pointers over a 10-second stretch to put the Tigers within three with 47 seconds left. Austin Reaves then lost control of the ball with 17 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a chance to tie.
First-year Sooner Elijah Harkless, who transferred from Cal State-Northridge a year ago, wouldn’t allow Missouri’s Drew Buggs to attempt a game-tying shot, fouling him with 2.5 seconds remaining.
Buggs made the first free throw, intentionally missed the second, OU’s Jalen Hill grabbed the rebound and knocked down a pair of free throws after he was quickly fouled to ice the game and extend the program’s season.
The relief in Kruger and Reaves’ voices were noticeable as they spoke to reporters following the back-and-forth contest.
OU has won plenty of marquee games, beating then-top-10 teams Kansas, Texas and Alabama in three consecutive outings. But the Sooners stumbled into the postseason with back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and a home loss to Texas in their final three games of the regular season.
Reaves, who scored a team-leading 23 points in his first tourney appearance as a Sooner, wasn’t so concerned with OU’s recent setbacks. His mind was on keeping his cool with his team’s season on the line.
“You attack all games the same way, you attack late the same way,” Reaves said. “You really got to be composed. Late in the year we dropped some of those games. Got to give credit to the other team when they made better plays down the stretch. But I feel like it was similar and we just came out on the better end of the stick this time.”
The Sooners, who didn’t have their second-leading scorer De’Vion Harmon due to a positive COVID-19 test, relied on Reaves to ensure they came out on the better end. He finished with six assists, four rebounds and made 10 of 12 free-throw attempts.
Fellow OU senior Brady Manek also put together a productive 33 minutes with 19 points and 5 of 9 made shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
Harkless, who had the heads-up play to deny Missouri a chance to even the score in the final seconds, had 16 points on a 6 of 10 shooting, as well as 10 rebounds for his season’s first double-double.
“Big-time performances from everybody,” Reaves said. “… [Harkless], Brady really stepped their game up a lot. That's what they're capable of. We've known they're capable of that for a long time. And it just showed today. Can't be more proud of those guys and everybody else on the team.”
Smith led Missouri with 20 points, while Tiger post Jeremiah Tilmon finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
The Sooners will meet No. 1-seed Gonzaga, a 98-55 winner over Norfolk State, on Monday for a spot in the Sweet 16.