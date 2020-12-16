OU men's basketball: Oklahoma holds off Oral Roberts in physical battle

Oklahoma didn’t make its Wednesday home game much of a spectacle.
Sure, Brady Manek and Alondes Williams traded rim-shaking dunks — both received a lob from Austin Reaves, Williams had another slam in transition and Manek had a ferocious putback.
But a below-average shooting night from both programs culminated in a 79-65 Sooner victory over Oral Roberts.
Perhaps OU (4-1, 1-0 Big 12) learned it can rely on its defense to win a not-so-pretty game.
“Good battle,” said OU coach Lon Kruger, whose team won the rebounding battle 48-37 and limited ORU to six assists.
“I thought ORU's played really well on the year, and I thought our guys in the first half, especially on the defensive end, did a terrific job of making ORU earn everything.”
The Golden Eagles (3-4) were mostly helpless in the opening 20 minutes, shooting 21.2% from the floor and 12.5% from the perimeter. Oral Roberts was also held to just two second-chance points on two offensive rebounds, made 7 of 18 layup attempts and mustered to score just eight of its 22 first-half points in the paint.
Manek, who’s 6-foot-9, and Kur Kuath, a 6-foot-10 forward and OU’s other frontcourt starter, took advantage of the smaller ORU lineup.
Manek still stretched the floor, making 3-of-9 3-point attempts and scoring a team second-leading 17 points. Defense was a major priority to OU, however, with ORU averaging 87 points and shooting 45.3% from the field entering Wednesday’s nonconference tilt.
“We were more physical,” Manek said. “We focused more on rebounding, just being the more physical team and ready to play. … We put a big emphasis on blocking out, hitting them first and I think we did that.”
Indeed, OU got out to a 9-2 lead four minutes into the game, a 33-20 lead with four minutes to go in the first half and a 40-22 lead by intermission.
During that 20-minute stretch, Reaves went 0 for 3 from the floor. It didn’t matter with the Sooners still finding an early advantage, powered by Umoja Gibson’s 14 points off the bench and Manek’s 10 points in the first half.
Reaves’ 16 second-half points became important with ORU outscoring OU by four points in the last 20 minutes and Gibson unable to add anything to his total after the break.
Thanks to two first-half free throws, Reaves finished with a team-best 18 points, part of a near triple-double thanks to 10 rebounds and seven assists.
“Austin coming alive there in the second half was a really good stretch,” Kruger said. “… On a night where it didn't look like he had much going early, he stuffed the stat sheet pretty well.”
The Sooners also got eight points and six rebounds from Williams. Freshman Trey Phipps had seven points off the bench and Kuath had a quiet six points.
OU looked the part of a team that could prevail with more than just its offense, which has shot nearly 40% from 3-point land through five games.
Wednesday’s meeting between in-state schools came together just two weeks ago when OU’s nonconference slate was hit by COVID cancellations.
Kruger has emphasized experience and winning an ugly game is sure to carry plenty of lessons.
“Overall, a good opportunity to play a good club,” Kruger said, “to learn from this and bounce back with practice the next couple of days and prepare for another one on Saturday.”