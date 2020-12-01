OU men's basketball: Oklahoma reschedules season opener against UTSA

Oklahoma's original season opener is back on.
The Sooners will battle Texas-San Antonio at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center, the team announced on Tuesday.
OU was scheduled to open its 2020-21 season with UTSA last Wednesday in Norman. The Sooners were forced to delay the start of their campaign due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program.
The COVID outbreak also postponed OU's Nov. 28 meeting with Central Florida in Orlando and canceled OU's game against Florida, which was scheduled for Dec. 2 in Norman.
Barring any other setbacks, the Sooners will host the Roadrunners on Thursday before heading to Fort Worth to open Big 12 play against TCU on Sunday.
OU's game against UTSA will be available on FOX Sports Oklahoma and KRXO-FM 107.7. The nonconference tilt will also be available on the FOX Sports Go app and TuneIn Radio app.