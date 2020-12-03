OU men's basketball: Oklahoma scorches UTSA from perimeter in season-opening win

Brady Manek, delivering his best Larry Bird impression on the floor to pair with his Bird-esque hairstyle and mustache, made everything look effortless.
The 6-foot-9 senior took what he wanted, knocking down a career-high eight shots from beyond the 3-point arc. His teammates combined for another nine triples to clinch a 105-66 victory over Texas-San Antonio.
Attempting 34 shots from the perimeter, perhaps OU knew it could bury a team from long distance. But after the Sooners’ first three outings were called off, rescheduling their Nov. 25 clash with UTSA to Thursday, they had yet to see how good they could actually be in a game.
OU’s opening-night rout offered a promising sign and an abundance of confidence moving forward.
“It was critical to do it in a ball game,” OU coach Lon Kruger said of his team's 3-point shooting success. “To do it in practice every day and work hard and know you're putting the time in, to have it pay off in a ball game reinforces all those habits and preparation.”
Aside from Manek’s monster night, De’Vion Harmon posted 22 points off the bench. The sophomore guard was 3 of 6 from deep, while adding five rebounds and four assists.
Trey Phipps, one of OU’s two true freshmen, made four shots from beyond the 3-point line to give him all 12 of his points. And Umoja Gibson, the first-year transfer from North Texas, drained two 3s, getting eight points in his Sooner debut.
The inexperienced Phipps and Gibson needed a half to feel it from long range, both making multiple 3s in the final 20 minutes.
Manek and Harmon paced a quick start for the Sooners, however, which built a lead the Roadrunners never could overcome.
“We came out and hit them first,” Manek said. “That hadn't happened with us in a while.”
Indeed, the Sooners wasted no time mounting their advantage. UTSA temporarily led 7-6 less than three minutes into the contest but OU went on a 19-0 run from there.
The Sooners never seemed to cool down, making 50% of their shots from the floor over 40 minutes to UTSA’s 34.3%.
Of course, OU's season opener came under strange circumstances.
OU and UTSA played to a sparse Lloyd Noble Center, which is seating 25% of its normal capacity due to COVID-19.
Kruger met with Steven Henson, UTSA’s head coach anda former OU assistant, before the game to discuss the oddities of playing amid a pandemic.
Face masks provide a unique obstacle to coaches calling out instructions to their players, which Henson had warned Kruger of during their pregame chat.
“I asked him what did [he] find that was different, related to the mask, related to communicating with your players,” Kruger said. “He said, 'it felt odd,' because you're always thinking … you’ve got your mask on, you got it down, you don't have it on. You're always trying to do the right thing, but it's not normal to be wearing a mask all the time.”
An empty Lloyd Noble Center provided an equally peculiar feeling to OU and UTSA’s players.
“You get on the bench and everyone is spread out and no one is on the floor," Manek said. "It's definitely weird. You look up in the stands and there's people dispersed. … You can hear everything people say in the whole gym.”
That will be the Sooners’ reality for the coming months, but Kruger made it clear they’re happy to comply.
OU was satisfied to finally play a game.
Scoring 100 points certainly didn’t hurt.
“So happy to get on the floor,” Kruger said. “A little later than what we wanted to, but I thought the guys transferred things from practice pretty well to a ball game. … Good opener for us.”