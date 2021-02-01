OU men's basketball: Oklahoma's late rally falls short in loss to Texas Tech

Oklahoma’s recent winning streak and propensity to down ranked opponents met its demise in Lubbock, Texas, Monday evening.
The ninth-ranked Sooners, who won five straight entering their second clash with Texas Tech, lost 57-52 in a Big 12 contest littered with inconsistent ball movement and inefficient shooting on both ends.
“It was a kind of a first-one-to-50-type mentality,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Both teams fought hard. Both teams played hard. I’d like to have seen our guys get over the hump and get in the right column, but fell short.”
OU shot 33.3% from the floor in its second defeat of the season to Tech. It didn’t have a scorer with more than four made field-goal attempts and the offense mustered just three assists to 11 turnovers.
The suboptimal OU performance materialized into just 40 points and Texas Tech leading by 10 with 3:31 remaining in regulation.
Still, the Sooners never gave up on the contest, fighting back to make it 54-52 by the 0:24 mark in the second half thanks to Jalen Hill getting a second-chance shot to fall, Elijah Harkless getting in the paint for a lay-in to bring OU within three and a pair of Umoja Gibson 3s within a 1:17 stretch to give Texas Tech a real scare.
“A lot of good plays at that time,” Kruger said. “We made a couple of shots, we had a couple of steals during that time. We got right back into it. But again, not quite enough in the end.”
The Red Raiders, who led for more than 33 minutes, made enough shots at the foul line and clamped down on OU in the final seconds to preserve the win.
The Sooners could never overcome their abysmal start, shooting 25.9% from the floor and 1-of-10 mark from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half. The Sooners’ lone make from long distance came via Gibson, who rushed a shot in transition after the ball took a weird bounce and looked to avoid a traveling violation.
Gibson’s desperation shot somehow banked in.
Texas Tech wasn’t much better, or luckier, shooting 33.3% from the floor.
“Both teams were a little bit sped up offensively by the defenses,” Kruger said, “and neither team finished as many opportunities as either would like.”
Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Red Raiders with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, while Kevin McCullar had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Gibson led OU with 14 points, De’Vion Harmon had 12 and Brady Manek scored 11.
The game marked OU’s second without starters Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams. Kruger expects Reaves to return for the Sooners’ game against Iowa State on Saturday and Williams back before OU’s home date with Baylor the following Wednesday.