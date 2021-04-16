Oklahoma coach Porter Moser still has a few roster spots to fill.
His first coaching and support staff, however, is nearly finalized.
Moser announced four new hires and he will retain two members of Lon Kruger’s last staff — director of basketball operations Mike Shepherd and strength and conditioning coach Bryce Daub — on Friday.
Moser named K.T. Turner his associate head coach and Emanuel Dildy as an assistant coach.
"When assembling a coaching staff at Oklahoma, our top priority has been identifying coaches who are aligned with the culture and energy we desire to put forth every day in the job," Moser said.
"K.T. Turner and Emanuel Dildy are both cultural fits and all-around great coaches. They are the whole package when it comes to on-the-floor coaching, building relationships and high-level recruiting. We're thrilled to have them join our program and get to work."
Moser also named Matt Gordon as a special assistant to the head coach and director of scouting and Clayton Custer as director of video operations and player development.
Both Gordon and Custer served on Moser’s last Loyola Chicago staff.
"It's super exciting to bring in two guys who helped create the culture at Loyola to help establish our program here at Oklahoma," Moser said. "Matt Gordon has been with me for 17 years. I don't think there's anyone who knows me better in this profession. He knows how we do things on the floor and in the office. He's loyal, hard-working and all about the culture.
“Clayton Custer was so integral in building a championship program at Loyola,” he continued. “He was what young players aspire to be. … He has such a bright mind and is going to be a great resource for both our players and recruits."
Moser still has one vacant assistant coaching position to fill. He is expected to name the third coach in “the coming weeks,” according to an OU release.
Here is a look at each of Moser’s hires:
• K.T. Turner, associated head coach: The former Oklahoma City University standout joins Moser’s staff after spending one season as Shaka Smart’s associate head coach at Texas. Turner, who’s also coached at SMU, Wichita State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, has ample recruiting ties to Oklahoma and its neighboring states, especially the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
• Emanuel Dildy, assistant coach: Dildy arrives to Norman after working three years at Northwestern as an assistant coach. He played a key role in Northwestern’s recruiting efforts, helping the Wildcats land two top-100 signees in the 2021 class. He’s also served on staffs at Valparaiso, Missouri and Eastern Illinois.
• Matt Gordon, special assistant to the head coach and director of scouting: Gordon followed Moser to Loyola from St. Louis and now joins him in Norman. He was an assistant coach on Moser’s staff in 2018 and 2021 when the Ramblers made the Final Four and Sweet 16, respectively.
• Clayton Custer, director of video operations and player development: You might remember Custer as the Loyola point guard, who led them to the Final Four and two Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championships.
