Porter Moser has his first signee as Oklahoma men’s basketball coach, grabbing a guard in an area he’s found prior success.
Alston Mason, a 6-foot-1 guard from Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas, signed with OU, Moser announced Wednesday evening.
“We’re so excited that Alston is joining our OU family,” Moser said in a statement. “He’s an absolute winner who comes from a phenomenal high school program that produced [Loyola Chicago’s] Final Four backcourt in Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson.”
Rivals.com lists Mason, who averaged 22.4 points, 4.7 assists and shot 44% from 3-point range as a senior this past season, as a three-star prospect. He also held offers from Kansas State, Abilene Christian and Missouri-Kansas City.
Mason is the third addition to OU’s 2021 signing class, which includes three-star guard Bijan Cortes from Kingfisher, and four-star guard CJ Noland, from Waxahachie, Texas.
Moser, hired as OU’s head coach on April 3, wasted no time landing another incoming freshman to a roster that’s been hard by transfers and NBA draft declarations.
“He’s an extremely dynamic playmaker in transition, has terrific court vision and can score at all three levels,” Moser said. “He’s a guard that makes other people better and is a great teammate who guys will want to play with. He’s grown up in a culture that has made him wired to win.”
