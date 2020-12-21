OU men's basketball: Quality wins up for grabs as Sooners begin Big 12 gauntlet

Oklahoma’s chances at resumé-building wins dwindled when its nonconference schedule was dramatically reduced.
The Sooners had plans to host Florida, visit Central Florida, battle Arkansas in Tulsa, meet Washington in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge and compete in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.
The program lost those opportunities, which would have been helpful to it making the NCAA Tournament, and expect to play just six non-Big 12 games this season.
Both good and bad news for the Sooners, their Big 12 schedule will provide plenty of chances to pad their portfolio.
Starting tonight at 6, OU will face No. 15 Texas Tech in Norman, host No. 7 West Virginia on Jan. 2, go to No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 6 and No. 3 Kansas on Jan. 9.
“Any time you look at any three-, four- or five-game stretch in Big 12 play, it's probably going to be something similar to what we have here,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “We're getting the true test of the top half real fast if you go by preseason stuff and production to this point.
“It's a tough stretch and everyone's going to have one of two of those stretches during conference play. We have ours right off the bat.”
The Sooners are at least a bit further along as a group, compared to when they opened Big 12 play against TCU with just one nonconference game under their belts.
OU’s 2020-21 group is still a work in progress as it continues to push for more consistency and raise its physicality to the Big 12’s standard, Kruger said.
Working for OU is its depth, which Kruger has worked to establish by going deep to his bench. Ten Sooner players are averaging 14 or more minutes, while another two are averaging 5.3 and 6.8 minutes.
“Versatility and being able to identify different matchups that we like, it’s really big,” Kruger said. “We can play small, play a little bit bigger. That versatility in conference play, whether it be an Ankle sprain or COVID test or foul trouble, that depth this year, is as important as ever.”
The Sooners dealt with a few COVID issues earlier in their schedule, going without Victor Iwuakor, Rick Issanza and Josh O’Garro their first two games.
At full strength, the Sooners (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) hope they can make a splash with their rigorous conference slate.
Perhaps the team that finished third in the league standings last season will.