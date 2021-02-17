OU men's basketball: Red River rivalry on hold due to weather

Oklahoma’s home date with Texas was postponed a third time in as many days, the Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday.
The ninth-ranked Sooners and 12th-ranked Longhorns were scheduled to meet Tuesday in Norman before inclement weather altered the teams’ plans.
The league moved the game to Wednesday, making the announcement two days prior on Monday, before moving it to Thursday in a release the following day.
The league postponed the game again on Wednesday but has not set a new date for the Red River rivalry.
Tickets for the contest, expected to be held at Lloyd Noble Center, will be honored when it is rescheduled, according to OU Athletics.
The postponement marks OU’s second consecutive week without a midweek clash before its usual Saturday game. Last week, the Sooners weren’t able to host No. 2 Baylor, however, for COVID-19 issues within the Bears’ program.
So, on another week’s worth of rest, OU heads to Ames for a battle with Iowa State on Saturday. The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start on ESPN2.
The OU men’s basketball team isn’t the only group on campus experiencing weather-related delays.
The OU women's basketball team was expected to host Texas Tech Wednesday before it was postponed. Coach Sherri Coale's group will resume play against Baylor at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Sooners and Bears were originally scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Saturday before the league pushed the game back due to inclement weather.
Tickets purchased for the game on its original date will still be accepted on Sunday. The game will also remain on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
OU’s baseball program was also forced to shift its weekend plans.
The Sooners were scheduled to host Southern in Norman before inclement weather nixed their plans. OU then scheduled a three-game series with Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas, but the programs had to back out of the series due to the “winter storm and related complications at the facility,” according to a release.
OU is working to find a new season-opening series. While the program has yet to confirm the news, D1Baseball.com's Kendall Rogers reports OU will head to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi this weekend but didn't provide any dates or times for the reported series.