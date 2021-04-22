Porter Moser has quickly replenished the decimated roster he inherited upon accepting Oklahoma men's basketball's head coaching job.
First, Moser signed Alston Mason, a consensus three-star point guard from Overland Park, Kansas. He then snagged Eastern Washington forwards Tanner and Jacob Groves out of the NCAA transfer portal. Tanner Groves was the Big Sky's player of the year this past season, while Jacob Groves was a major contributor to the Eagles' NCAA Tournament run.
Moser then went to the East Coast and landed Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire, who earned All-ACC defensive team honors this past season.
Moser's latest addition to his first roster comes from SMU. Ethan Chargois, a 6-foot-9 forward and native Tulsan, announced his commitment to the Sooners on Thursday.
Chargois, who joins OU as a fifth-year senior, averaged 8.8 points and 5.4 rebounds last season. He's been a regular starter for SMU since joining the program in 2017.
It's quite the turnaround for the Sooners, who experienced massive roster turnover after former coach Lon Kruger retired days after OU's 2020-21 season ended.
De'Vion Harmon entered his name in the NBA draft, as well as the transfer portal if he decides to return to school.
Brady Manek entered the transfer portal and signed with North Carolina.
Victor Iwuakor and Trey Phipps are headed to UNLV and Oral Roberts, respectively, while Anyang Garang, Alondes Williams and Kur Kuath are weighing their transfer options.
Austin Reaves also left OU following his senior season to pursue the NBA. He could have returned for an extra year with the NCAA's blanket COVID-19 waiver for all 2020-21 players.
Moser managed to keep OU's 2021 signees Bijan Cortes and CJ Noland aboard and was left with few players to work with before rebuilding his roster through the transfer portal.
He still has one scholarship spot to fill.
The Sooners have been linked to Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson and Texas A&M transfer Jaxson Robinson, both of whom are undecided on their plans next season.
Thompson, who attended Booker T. Washington in Tulsa, spurned the Sooners for the Jayhawks a year ago, but the new coaching staff has been in contact with Thompson, The Transcript is told. Robinson, an Ada native and was recruited by OU out of high school, has reportedly received contact from the Sooners, according to 247Sports.com's Brandon Jenkins.
OU could also try to pursue Trey Alexander, an Oklahoma City product who attends Heritage Hall. The Class of 2021 prospect signed to play with Auburn last November but reopened his recruitment as of Thursday.
Whoever OU ultimately lands, the program finds itself in a much better position than a week ago before the Groves brothers ignited OU's flurry of transfers on Sunday.
