OU men's basketball: Sooners downed in overtime for second straight loss

The Big 12’s two-leading scorers finally met on Saturday — Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham — and delivered a show.
Their teammates weren’t bad either.
The Sooners and Cowboys combined to shoot 48.9% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the 3-point arc. There were 16 lead changes and the score was tied nine times before overtime was necessary to settle the winner.
Cunningham had a career-high 40 points, while Reaves, who had a bit more help, scored 22.
The Cowboys prevailed 94-90 in overtime, handing OU its second straight loss ahead of Monday’s rematch in Stillwater.
“Heck of a ballgame,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought it was a big-time battle for 45 minutes. Guys on both teams competed like crazy. Worked hard, but we couldn’t quite get it over the hump.”
The Sooners went into halftime with what seemed like a commanding 38-31 lead. Oklahoma State turned the ball over 10 times in the opening half. De'Vion Harmon had 14 of his team-leading 23 points through the stretch as well, while Reaves was steady for all 40 minutes.
The Cowboys put the pressure on the Sooners in the second half, requiring them to get a last-second shot from Brady Manek and a quick defensive stop to force OT. OU ran out of gas, however, in a high-scoring extra period.
Reaves, who's been the catalyst for OU's offense most of the season, blamed himself for forcing shots late. The Sooners desperately needed the offense as Cunningham never seemed to cool off.
His coach contended his players made the Oklahoma State freshman work for everything, and as Reaves put it, there’s no questioning why Cunningham is considered one of the top prospects in this year’s NBA draft.
“Watch the film. It’s there,” Reaves said. “It’s proof. Big guard who can shoot over people, he has vision. He’s not predicted No. 1 for no reason. He’s a player. That’s really it.”
Elijah Harkless and Jalen Hill most often drew the assignment of guarding Cunningham. They will likely be OU’s go-to options again on Monday. But OU quickly learned Oklahoma State has more than just the standout freshman to rely on for points.
Oklahoma State's Bryce Williams poured in 15 points, making 4-of-10 shots from the perimeter, Avery Anderson had another 15 on 6-of-13 shooting, and Rondel Walker scored 11 on 4-of-6 shots.
The Sooners' offense was just as balanced with a 14-point contribution via Umoja Gibson, 10 points from Harkless and another 10 from Kur Kuath, who rattled the Lloyd Noble Center rims often on Saturday.
Perhaps the best news for OU is it won’t have to wait an extended period for another crack at its in-state rivals.
“Of course we love it. I know I love it,” Harmon said. “I'm a big-time competitor, I want to compete. I know my teammates love it. We're going to be ready. It's going to be another 40-minute, maybe 40-plus if it goes into overtime again. … We've just got to find a way to win. That's all that matters.”
Next
The Sooners and Cowboys meet at Gallagher-Iba Arena at 8 p.m. on Monday.