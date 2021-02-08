You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical alert featured

OU men's basketball: Sooners fall to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 poll

  • 1 min to read
Tech Social Media - EB_MBBvsOU_210201-51.jpg

Oklahoma's Brady Manek puts up a shot during the Sooners' game against Texas Tech on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas.

 Texas Tech Athletics / Photo Provided

Following a loss that ended Oklahoma's five-game winning streak, the Sooners fell from No. 9 to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Sooners couldn't get past Texas Tech, which ranks No. 7 in the latest rankings, in Lubbock last Monday. OU split last week's games, however, with a victory over Iowa State on Saturday.

A challenging stretch awaited OU this week with second-ranked Baylor expected on Wednesday, before the game was postponed due to the Bears' pause on basketball activities. OU will settle for a one-game week with a trip to No. 17 West Virginia on Saturday.

Notable

Texas fell to No. 13 after losing to both Baylor and Oklahoma State last week. ... Despite losing to TCU, the Cowboys rank No. 13 after beating Texas on Saturday. ... Kansas fell out of the Top 25 but is still receiving votes. ... Baylor received eight first-place votes, which is five more than last week.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (55)18-015671
2. Baylor (8)17-015202
3. Michigan13-114384
4. Ohio St.15-413657
5. Villanova12-212813
6. Illinois13-5123912
7. Texas Tech14-5110213
8. Houston16-210605
9. Virginia13-396914
10. Missouri13-396618
11. Alabama15-591110
12. Oklahoma12-58639
13. Texas11-58416
14. West Virginia13-582417
15. Iowa13-67578
16. Tennessee13-469011
17. Florida St.10-351420
18. Virginia Tech14-448616
19. Creighton14-546515
20. Southern Cal15-3411-
21. Wisconsin14-635819
22. Loyola (IL)0-0200-
23. Oklahoma St.12-5181-
24. Purdue13-78524
25. Rutgers11-665-

Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John's 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.

Joe Buettner

405-366-3580

Follow me @JoeBuettner

jbuettner@normantranscript.com

Tags

Trending Video