OU men's basketball: Sooners fall to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Following a loss that ended Oklahoma's five-game winning streak, the Sooners fell from No. 9 to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press poll.
The Sooners couldn't get past Texas Tech, which ranks No. 7 in the latest rankings, in Lubbock last Monday. OU split last week's games, however, with a victory over Iowa State on Saturday.
A challenging stretch awaited OU this week with second-ranked Baylor expected on Wednesday, before the game was postponed due to the Bears' pause on basketball activities. OU will settle for a one-game week with a trip to No. 17 West Virginia on Saturday.
Notable
Texas fell to No. 13 after losing to both Baylor and Oklahoma State last week. ... Despite losing to TCU, the Cowboys rank No. 13 after beating Texas on Saturday. ... Kansas fell out of the Top 25 but is still receiving votes. ... Baylor received eight first-place votes, which is five more than last week.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (55)
|18-0
|1567
|1
|2. Baylor (8)
|17-0
|1520
|2
|3. Michigan
|13-1
|1438
|4
|4. Ohio St.
|15-4
|1365
|7
|5. Villanova
|12-2
|1281
|3
|6. Illinois
|13-5
|1239
|12
|7. Texas Tech
|14-5
|1102
|13
|8. Houston
|16-2
|1060
|5
|9. Virginia
|13-3
|969
|14
|10. Missouri
|13-3
|966
|18
|11. Alabama
|15-5
|911
|10
|12. Oklahoma
|12-5
|863
|9
|13. Texas
|11-5
|841
|6
|14. West Virginia
|13-5
|824
|17
|15. Iowa
|13-6
|757
|8
|16. Tennessee
|13-4
|690
|11
|17. Florida St.
|10-3
|514
|20
|18. Virginia Tech
|14-4
|486
|16
|19. Creighton
|14-5
|465
|15
|20. Southern Cal
|15-3
|411
|-
|21. Wisconsin
|14-6
|358
|19
|22. Loyola (IL)
|0-0
|200
|-
|23. Oklahoma St.
|12-5
|181
|-
|24. Purdue
|13-7
|85
|24
|25. Rutgers
|11-6
|65
|-
Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John's 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.