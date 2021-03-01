Luke Lu[]Iowa State Athletic Communication - D5H_1421.jpg

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger speaks with his players during the Sooners' game against Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (Iowa State Athletics / Photo Provided)

 LUKE LU

Oklahoma fell to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll, released on Monday.

The Sooners (14-7) dropped out of the top 10 after losing to both Kansas State and Oklahoma State last week. The Sooners checked in at No. 7 in the previous rankings.

OU will get a second shot at the Cowboys at 8 p.m. tonight at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. Oklahoma State went from unranked to No. 17 in this week’s AP poll.

Around the Big 12

• Baylor dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 after suffering its first loss of the season to Kansas.

• West Virginia soared to No. 6 in the rankings after picking up a pair of wins.

• The Jayhawks checked in at No. 13.

• Despite falling to Texas Tech on Saturday, Texas dropped just one from No. 14 to No. 15.

• Texas Tech stayed at No. 18 after losing to Oklahoma State last week.

Complete poll

AP Top 25: March 1

No. School (1st-place votes) Record Votes Previous
1 Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1571 1
2 Michigan (4) 18-1 1512 3
3 Baylor 18-1 1450 2
4 Illinois 18-6 1350 5
5 Iowa 18-7 1266 9
6 West Virginia 17-6 1210 10
7 Ohio State 18-7 1163 4
8 Alabama 19-6 1130 6
9 Houston 20-3 1109 12
10 Villanova 15-4 942 8
11 Florida State 14-4 897 11
12 Arkansas 19-5 847 20
13 Kansas 18-8 785 17
14 Creighton 17-6 669 13
15 Texas 14-7 650 14
16 Oklahoma 14-7 584 7
17 Oklahoma State 16-6 553 26
18 Texas Tech 15-8 494 18
19 San Diego State 19-4 406 22
20 Loyolo Chicago 21-4 367 21
21 Virginia 15-6 362 15
22 Virginia Tech 15-5 336 16
23 Purdue 16-8 1982 28
24 Colorado 19-7 150 35
25 Wisconsin 16-9 106 23

Others Receiving Votes: Brigham Young 101, Southern California 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13 Wichita State 11 Maryland 9 Toledo 8, Connecticut 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1.

