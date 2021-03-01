Oklahoma fell to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll, released on Monday.
The Sooners (14-7) dropped out of the top 10 after losing to both Kansas State and Oklahoma State last week. The Sooners checked in at No. 7 in the previous rankings.
OU will get a second shot at the Cowboys at 8 p.m. tonight at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. Oklahoma State went from unranked to No. 17 in this week’s AP poll.
Around the Big 12
• Baylor dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 after suffering its first loss of the season to Kansas.
• West Virginia soared to No. 6 in the rankings after picking up a pair of wins.
• The Jayhawks checked in at No. 13.
• Despite falling to Texas Tech on Saturday, Texas dropped just one from No. 14 to No. 15.
• Texas Tech stayed at No. 18 after losing to Oklahoma State last week.
Complete poll
AP Top 25: March 1
|No.
|School (1st-place votes)
|Record
|Votes
|Previous
|1
|Gonzaga (59)
|24-0
|1571
|1
|2
|Michigan (4)
|18-1
|1512
|3
|3
|Baylor
|18-1
|1450
|2
|4
|Illinois
|18-6
|1350
|5
|5
|Iowa
|18-7
|1266
|9
|6
|West Virginia
|17-6
|1210
|10
|7
|Ohio State
|18-7
|1163
|4
|8
|Alabama
|19-6
|1130
|6
|9
|Houston
|20-3
|1109
|12
|10
|Villanova
|15-4
|942
|8
|11
|Florida State
|14-4
|897
|11
|12
|Arkansas
|19-5
|847
|20
|13
|Kansas
|18-8
|785
|17
|14
|Creighton
|17-6
|669
|13
|15
|Texas
|14-7
|650
|14
|16
|Oklahoma
|14-7
|584
|7
|17
|Oklahoma State
|16-6
|553
|26
|18
|Texas Tech
|15-8
|494
|18
|19
|San Diego State
|19-4
|406
|22
|20
|Loyolo Chicago
|21-4
|367
|21
|21
|Virginia
|15-6
|362
|15
|22
|Virginia Tech
|15-5
|336
|16
|23
|Purdue
|16-8
|1982
|28
|24
|Colorado
|19-7
|150
|35
|25
|Wisconsin
|16-9
|106
|23
Others Receiving Votes: Brigham Young 101, Southern California 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13 Wichita State 11 Maryland 9 Toledo 8, Connecticut 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1.
