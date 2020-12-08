Imagine a coronavirus-free world and the Oklahoma men’s game at Xavier tonight might appear much bigger.
Though neither team is ranked, both are getting votes and neither has lost. Though OU has played but twice, the Musketeers have won six times. Put it on national television — FS1, 7 p.m. — and it looks even better.
If that’s not enough to pique interest, perhaps the possibilities OU appears to be offering might suffice.
The Sooners have won their two games two different ways, rocking Texas-San Antonio by a cool 39 points at home and edging TCU by a narrow four in Fort Worth.
One thing each had in common was a huge game from a single Sooner.
Against UTSA, it was Brady Manek, netting 29 points thanks primarily to a sizzling 8-of-11 shooting effort from beyond the 3-point arc. Against TCU, it was Austin Reaves, netting 32 on 7 of 16 shooting and 16 of 18 foul shooting.
Another trait each contest shared? OU shot the ball very well in both, 50 percent against the Roadrunners, from the floor (34 of 68) and 3-point land (17 of 34); 51.9 percent (28 of 54) against the Horned Frogs.
If the Sooners can rip the cords a third straight game, particularly from distance, they might really be on to something.
After knocking off UTSA, shooting well from distance appeared to be the whole idea.
“It was critical to do it in a ball game,” Sooner coach Lon Kruger said of OU’s 3-point opening-night barrage, as though it might be part of a season-long strategy.
It makes sense.
The Sooners’ two most experienced offensive threats are Manek and Reaves, a wing and a point guard, capable of scoring at the rim but effective from distance if they’re to remain dangerous.
It’s an exciting possibility, because over Kruger’s Sooner tenure, which began in 2011, only twice has OU ranked among the nation’s top-50 3-point shooting teams.
In 2013-14, OU ranked 50th, shooting 37.9 percent from distance and went 23-10; in 2015-16, OU ranked second, shooting 42.2 percent from distance and went 29-8, reaching the Final Four.
Those teams were the second- and third-highest scoring of Kruger’s Sooner squads, too, netting 81.9 and 79.7 points per outing, trailing only the Trae Young-led Sooners of 2017-18 that averaged 84.9, but won just 18 games.
Manek struggled to launch from deep against TCU.
“You could tell they weren’t going to let it happen and I felt that,” he said. “[I] started off a little slow, and decided if they’re going to keep these smaller guys on me, I’m going to have to do something about it and I decided to go in the post and made a couple good plays in a row and they started having to change how they guarded.”
That change may have opened things up. Though OU shot just 33 percent from distance overall against TCU, it hit a healthy 4 of 9 after the half.
In addition to shooting the ball well as a team, OU is getting scoring from beyond Manek and Reaves.
Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon, who started 21 games last season, but who’s come off the bench in both games this one, has offered a big punch, netting 22 points against UTSA and 13 against TCU.
“No one is putting in more time than De’Vion in the gym,” Kruger said. “We need that from him. He’s able to make that 3 [and] now he’s able to rip and drive and get to the rim.”
It’s been a big start that can get bigger tonight. In an older world, at least, it would make for quite a Wednesday.
