OU men's basketball: Sooners' first 2 games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Oklahoma was scheduled to open its season against Texas-San Antonio on Wednesday and play at Central Florida on Saturday.
Both games have been postponed, the team announced, because of "positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing."
All team activities have been paused. The next game on OU's schedule is at home against Florida on Dec. 2.
