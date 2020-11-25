You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners' first 2 games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Oklahoma was scheduled to open its season against Texas-San Antonio on Wednesday and play at Central Florida on Saturday.

Both games have been postponed, the team announced, because of "positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing."

All team activities have been paused. The next game on OU's schedule is at home against Florida on Dec. 2.

This is a developing story.

