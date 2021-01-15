OU men's basketball: Sooners' game at Oklahoma State postponed

The Oklahoma men will have to wait a bit longer to get their first opportunity at Oklahoma State.
OU (7-4, 3-3 Big 12) was scheduled to visit Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday for a prime-time tip against Oklahoma State (9-3, 3-3 Big 12).
The game has been postponed due to Oklahoma State pausing team activities indefinitely on Friday following a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
"The well-being of the young men in our program has always been and will continue to be the most important thing to me, my staff and our administration," said Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton in a statement. "We've been very fortunate to play the games we've played thus far, and we will await the advice of our medical staff before making any decisions on a return to team activities."
This is the fourth game this season the Sooners have had affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sooners' opener UTSA was rescheduled to Dec. 3 and their games against UCF and Florida were canceled due to COVID-19 issues within OU's program.
The Sooners' Big 12 schedule had yet to be affected until Friday with Oklahoma State's announcement. The Big 12 said it will work with the Bedlam rivals to reschedule the matchup.
The Sooners are scheduled next at home against Kansas State on Tuesday. The contest is slated for a 5:30 p.m. start on FOX Sports Oklahoma.