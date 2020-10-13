OU men's basketball: Sooners get back to 'little bit of normal life' as practices begin

OU’s preseason practices begin Wednesday with the program unsure of what exactly its 2020-21 season will look like.
The Sooners don’t have a finalized schedule or a complete idea of what their roster will be with two transfers awaiting to hear if the NCAA will grant them immediate eligibility.
The one thing the Sooners are sure of is there glad to be back on the hardwood — it’s been a long seventh months.
“It's amazing,” said senior guard Austin Reaves during a Zoom call with media on Tuesday. “We're just ready to get on the court and compete with other teams and to go back to a little bit of normal life.”
Reaves has ample motivation to get OU’s next campaign started after last season’s was cut short.
The Newark, Arkanas, native is OU's top returning scorer from its 2019-20 squad, recording 14.7 points per game on 38.1% shooting. And he scorched TCU for 41 points and knocked down a last-second shot to top the Frogs 78-76 on March 7 in what became OU's final contest before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a good note to end on for the senior guard, who transferred to OU from Wichita State two years ago. The unfinished season keeps Reaves driven, however, as he enters his final collegiate season.
“It's motivation, because as players, and I'm sure as coaches, we want to play, we want to compete,” he said. “It honestly sucked to get the season cut short last year, but it's been a pandemic and there's not much we could do to change that. So you just gotta find that motivation, and just keep pushing forward for the next year.”
Reaves will be a leader for this year’s Sooners, who replace All-Big 12 senior Kristian Doolittle. OU is also without two-year starter Jamal Bieniemy, who transferred to Texas-El Paso, and reserve forward Corbin Merritt, another offseason transfer that left for Austin Peay.
OU appears to be in solid shape as far as its veteran presence goes. Senior forward Brady Manek, who scored 14.4 points and made 45.3% of his shots last season, is back. Guard De'Vion Harmon returns for his sophomore year, as does 6-foot-5 guard Alondes Williams, who was a newcomer via Triton College a year ago.
Harmon and Williams split starting duties alongside Reaves and Bieniemy. Harmon finished the season with 7.4 points per game, while Williams averaged 6.0 points a night.
The additions of Umoja “Mo” Gibson and Elijah Harkless — the transfers from North Texas and California State Northridge, respectively — might also provide a boot to OU's experience if they are cleared to play immediately by the NCAA. OU coach Lon Kruger did not have an update as of Tuesday as to whether they will be granted waivers.
If they are eligible, OU might be in a better position than most programs to combat an unpredictable season amid the ongoing pandemic.
“Probably a year where veteran experience does help, no question about it, given the shortened length of practice time, the protocols in and around ball games, the additional distractions that might be available that the older guys might be able to deal with better than someone coming on as a freshman or a newcomer,” Kruger said.
“We’ve got a good mix. We’ve got a good veteran group in terms of experience, Elijah and Mo having a couple years of experience under their belt as well. We’ve got several upperclassmen that have been through Big 12 type stuff in the past.”