OU men's basketball: Sooners' long home stretch just what it needs after first loss

Before fielding any questions late Wednesday evening, Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger didn’t try to spin anything in his team’s favor.
“Not a lot of positives can come out of this other that we can learn a lot,” Kruger said following a 99-77 defeat to Xavier.
In a lopsided contest where the Musketeers took everything they wanted from long range and the Sooner defense couldn’t figure out how to stop it, moral victories were in short supply.
One positive: The Sooners (2-1) aren’t likely to see a team shoot 19 of 32 from 3-point land the rest of the season, and if they do, it’s likely just terrible luck.
They also are inching closer to full strength with sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor, who played just over nine minutes against Xavier, back after sitting out the team’s first two games due to COVID-19 protocols. OU also returned redshirt freshman center Rick Issanza and expected to have freshman guard Josh O'Garro back by the end of this week.
Perhaps the best thing for OU, though, is it begins a five-game home stretch, which starts at 4 p.m. today at Lloyd Noble Center.
The first three of those five contests are against Florida A&M, Oral Roberts on Dec. 16 and Houston Baptist on Dec. 19. Those schools are combined a 1-10 to start the season.
If the Sooners can pull lessons from a 99-77 loss, it’s possible they can figure a few things out against their next few opponents.
As Kruger reminded a group of reporters over a Zoom video call Wednesday, OU is only three games deep into the season and behind where it would usually be in terms of development.
So, any games help and Kruger’s team needs the experience.
“It's the third game. We’re all disappointed that we didn't play [Xavier] much better. And yet, it's exciting to have the opportunity to learn now really what our priorities, what our deficiencies are and how much we gotta work on those,” Kruger said on Wednesday.
“With each game as we go, we'll work on those. Working on getting better and the opportunity to do that in practice is one thing. But transferring it and doing it in a game is still the test. We've gotta couple days here in preparation and we've gotta take advantage of that.”
Having a full lineup at Kruger’s disposal should help as well, especially as he tinkers with his rotation.
De’Vion Harmon started over Umoja Gibson against Xavier after coming off the bench in OU’s first two games. Based on the year prior, it wouldn’t be a shock for Kruger to mix up his starting backcourt between Harmon, Gibson and Alondes Williams.
Gibson, as well as fellow newcomer Trey Phipps, is still carving out a role after transferring from North Texas over the offseason.
Jalen Hill and Iwuakor should vie for minutes in the front court, along with starter Kur Kuath.
And Brady Manek and Austin Reaves are still the reliable senior leaders OU needs once it gets past this upcoming stretch that leads into Big 12 play.
“I like the group a lot. … we’ve enough bodies,” Kruger said. “We just have to help each play to the max and trust each other and do the things that we know they're capable of doing.”