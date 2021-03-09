Oklahoma isn’t quite where it expected it would be be, yet it never ruled out the possibility of playing a Wednesday night Big 12 tournament game.
The Sooners, who open this year’s tourney at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday against 10th-seeded Iowa State, topped West Virginia 91-90 on Feb. 13. The victory moved OU to second in the league standings with five regular-season games remaining.
The Sooners went 1-4 through that stretch, losing four consecutive games to knock them down to seventh in the conference order. OU must now win four games in as many days if it’s to claim a Big 12 tournament title.
It’s at a much different place than last season’s group that clinched the No. 3 seed in the conference tourney and would have avoided the Wednesday night play-in games for the first time since 2016, which also marks the last season the Sooners won a game in the conference tourney.
Once one of the hottest teams in college basketball, the Sooners are stumbling into the postseason trying to regain their footing. Perhaps understanding the quality of the conference, which had seven of 10 teams finish in the Associated Press’ final top 25 poll, has helped OU not get too down on itself.
“It’s a really good conference we play in,” said OU senior Austin Reaves, who was named an All-Big 12 first-team selection on Monday.
“You have to go out every night and play your best basketball to win, regardless of who you're playing. You know there's always that possibility you could drop two, three, four in a row, and that's what we did.”
The Sooners were in every game they lost, dropping three games by four points and one by five.
Close contests had seemingly been OU's strength through its 2020-21 campaign. The Sooners beat West Virginia twice by a combined five points. OU topped Kansas by seven, Alabama by five and Texas by one.
Reaves, who’s averaging 17.5 points and 5.7 rebounds, has placed much of the blame for OU’s shortcomings on himself. In his second year as an OU starter, he’s emerged as the team’s primary ball-handler and has taken responsibility for forcing too much late in the Sooners’ recent losses.
“There's a lot of possessions in the game that dictate which way the game goes,” Reaves said. “But when it comes down to that time [late in the second half], you can't have those little mental errors, and those errors that will really cost you a game.”
OU was able to avoid collapsing against Iowa State, which failed to win a conference game this season but played OU within 10 points twice.
The Sooners’ proven success against the Cyclones ought to be a major benefit as they try to beat them a third time in just a little over a month.
“There really aren't any secrets to it,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “It's a matter of winning individual battles and making shots when you have the opportunity and try to make it tough on the other team to try to make shots. Not as many secrets or not as many unknowns when you get to this point in the season.”
While beating Iowa State would be a positive step after a rough end to OU’s regular season, the Sooners also have some ground to make up with their NCAA Tournament resume.
If the Sooners prevail, they will face Kansas at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. A victory would mark OU’s sixth over a Quadrant I opponent.
The Sooners won’t have the benefit of rolling into the Big 12 tournament with the momentum they had a year ago (or a month ago). Still, Kruger’s squad doesn’t see its entry into the 2021 tourney any differently than it did a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season.
“I think your mentality is the same,” Reaves aid. “You attack each game the same way with an aggressive, confident mindset and I feel like that's what we'll do and that's we would have done last year as well.”
