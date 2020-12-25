OU men's basketball: Sooners reset following missed opportunity at upset

Just before its holiday break, Oklahoma let a prime opportunity at an upset slip away against No. 15 Texas Tech.
The Sooners fell 69-67 to the Red Raiders this past Tuesday. Austin Reaves had a chance to force overtime with a last-second tip-in after Victor Iwuakor could have sealed OT with a pair of free throws.
OU’s upset bid wasn’t meant to be. But a week from today it will get another when West Virginia visits Lloyd Noble Center at 3 p.m. on ESPN2. And two more after that with trips to Baylor and Kansas on Jan. 6 and 9.
What’s promising about the Sooners’ latest defeat is that they didn’t play particularly well, yet they had the Red Raiders on the ropes for nearly all 40 minutes.
A better shooting night from Reaves, who had 13 points on 14 shot attempts, and fellow seniors Brady Manek and Kur Kuath, both of whom combined for 4 points on 2-of-9 shooting, might have put OU over the edge and it's hard to imagine the three having more days like Tuesday.
It would also hardly be fair to blame the loss on the three.
OU was outscored by 20 points in the paint. It missed 10 free throws. It turned the ball over three more times than Tech. And in the first half, the Red Raiders scorched the Sooners, making 58.6% of their shots when OU made just 44.4% of its own.
Most of OU’s struggles can be chalked up to the fact Texas Tech is as good defensively as any team in the country.
KenPom.com has them as the best.
“They’re ranked the best defensive team in the country. They do that by rule, actually,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger. “You know every night you play them that It’s gonna be tough. Real good on the ball, really connected as a group of five. They’re physical, all five are really mobile. They just do a really good job.”
Kruger didn’t try to grasp at any moral victories either on Tuesday.
The loss was still too fresh and the program expects more from its leaders.
“There’s not much in way of feeling good about not winning the ball game, but some other guys stepped up,” Kruger said. “We need Brady to play more and more productively. We need Kur to do more. Those guys will. They didn’t [Tuesday] but they’ll bounce back and learn from this and get better.”
Perhaps OU’s extended holiday break was appropriately timed.
The Sooners will go 10 days without playing a game between their home tilts with Texas Tech and West Virginia.
De’Vion Harmon, who led OU with 17 points against the Red Raiders, hopes to take advantage of the team’s time away from basketball before getting back to work this next week.
A hard reset never hurt anyone.
OU’s players received four days off after Tuesday night’s game and were allowed to return home.
Most of the program's players hadn’t been home since the summer, making the break even more important.
Playing the Mountaineers in a week will come with its own set of headaches. So for now, OU will focus on recharging before getting into the thick of its conference slate.
A little perspective, though, might help the Sooners get past their latest setback.
“We love basketball. We love the game. We love practices. We love the road trips. We love talking to [the media] sometimes,” Harmon said. “But we're gonna keep having fun, man, and enjoy this break, and use it as a mental thing. And then get ready for West Virginia.”