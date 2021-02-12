OU men's basketball: Sooners' season has 'no ceiling' with all-in cast

Oklahoma’s regular season is down to its final two weeks and it has plenty to play for as the Big 12 tournament draws closer.
OU is just behind West Virginia in the conference standings. Win today and the Sooners would tie the Mountaineers for the second-best record in the league and own the tiebreaker.
Barring a colossal meltdown from Baylor, which is 17-0 overall (9-0 against conference opponents) but on pause due to COVID-19 protocol, OU isn’t in a position to contend for the league’s regular-season title. But coming second to the Bears’ historic season isn’t so bad, considering the Sooners were picked to finish sixth in the league’s preseason poll.
Regardless of how the standings ultimately shake out, OU (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) is playing with confidence after winning six of its last seven.
OU isn’t doing it with one superstar. The Sooners have a strong balance of senior leadership in Austin Reaves, Brady Manek and Alondes Williams, a budding star in sophomore De’Vion Harmon and the collective blue-collar efforts provided by Elijah Harkless, Jalen Hill, Umoja Gibson and Kur Kuath.
“It’s very exciting for the reason because we have a chance to go really far,” Hill said of OU’s all-in group. “I really feel like with this team we can go to the championship game, go Final Four … everybody on this team is bought in to working, bought into the coaches, and we’re just one big family.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly brought OU coach Lon Kruger’s squad closer together. There isn’t much to do but play basketball in these times.
Of course, extra bonding time doesn’t equate to success. Harkless, a newcomer via Cal State Northridge, saw potential in what OU could be this season, however, and thought he could assist.
Harkless gives the most credit to Kruger.
“There’s no ceiling on it when you have a coach like coach Lon Kruger,” Harkless said. “First-ballot Hall of Famer. Well-known in the community, well-known in college basketball. There’s no telling what his team can do.”
The Sooners have proven that true with four wins over teams ranked in the Associated Press poll’s top 10.
Today in Morgantown, with major Big 12 tournament seeding implications at play, they will go for another marquee win over the No. 14 Mountaineers.
They’ve done it before. But winning another will require overcoming the grind that comes with facing West Virginia coach Bob Huggins’ squad.
“Coach Huggins, like everyone in the league, does a great job,” Kruger said. “No surprises there. Won a ton of games and there’s a reason for that. His teams are well prepared. They play extremely hard. Playing West Virginia, you know it’s going to be a physical ball game.”