OU men's basketball: Sooners stun No. 9 Jayhawks for second top-10 win

Need to know
Oklahoma earned its second top-10 win of the season, downing ninth-ranked Kansas 75-68 on Saturday.
The Sooners were led by sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon, who started hot and never cooled off at Lloyd Noble Center. Harmon finished with 22 points to go with four rebounds and two assists.
OU led for most of the contest, holding an advantage for 27:33.
Saturday’s game marks OU’s third victory over Kansas in Norman over the last four seasons.
Notable
• Fouls add up: OU never got to the free-throw line in the first half as Kansas picked up just four fouls through the first 20 minutes.
OU finally got to the line with 16:42 remaining in the second half and were in the bonus by the 14:21 mark.
The Sooners took advantage of their foul-shot opportunities, making 18 of 22 free-throw attempts.
• More than a defensive stopper: Kansas’ Marcus Garrett showed why he’s more than just one of the country’s best defenders.
The Jayhawks guard scored a team-leading 21 points and posted 12 rebounds against the Sooners. He also had three 3-pointers.
Garrett was the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year last season and received votes for the Associated Press’ preseason All-America team.
Next
Following a three-game home stretch, the Sooners are back on the road on Tuesday. OU and Texas are scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff in Austin on ESPN2.