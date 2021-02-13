OU men's basketball: Sooners survive double-overtime thriller at West Virginia

Perhaps preparing for the worst is how Austin Reaves and his teammates remained composed amid a tense battle between Oklahoma and West Virginia on Saturday.
The Big 12 squads exchanged 15 lead changes and were tied 14 times in a double overtime thriller in Morgantown, West Virginia. OU ultimately prevailed 91-90 behind Reaves’ clutch last-minute jumper. The Mountaineers then missed three shot opportunities to pull ahead in the final 26 seconds.
Before the extra periods, the 12th-ranked Sooners led 68-59 with 5:38 left in regulation thanks to a shot from Reaves, who had 16 of his team-high 28 points in the second half.
Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil just wouldn’t let OU get out of WVU Coliseum that easily.
“You gotta always think they’re gonna make a run,” Reaves said. “And especially with a player like [McNeil], he can get hot at any moment. I gotta give credit to him and West Virginia. He stepped up and made some really big shots for them.”
It wasn’t just that McNeil singlehandedly erased OU’s advantage with three 3-pointers over a two-minute span late in the second half. The Sooners were held to just two made shots from the floor in the final five minutes.
One came via Reaves with 3:07 left in regulation. The other came via Umoja Gibson, who made a lay-up with 21 seconds remaining to tie the game after OU had trailed for most of the final two minutes of regulation time.
The 14th-ranked Mountaineers could have avoided overtime had Miles McBride made one of his two chances at a go-ahead shot in the last few seconds of regulation. Both teams then mustered just seven points in the first overtime and it was the Sooners who had a shot to win in the final seconds.
Reaves couldn’t get a 3-pointer to fall, prompting the second OT, where the Sooners were able to escape.
“Just a heck of a ballgame,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “There wasn’t much margin either way throughout. I thought guys from both teams were fighting like crazy. Making big-time plays, making big-time stops.
“[We]ad trouble getting a rebound during the latter part of the game and overtime. Overall, just really proud of our guys.”
Reaves added nine rebounds and seven assists to go with his 28 points. Gibson, who torched West Virginia for 29 points last month in Norman, finished with a team second-leading 21 points and made 5 of 10 3-point attempts.
The Mountaineers were led by Derek Culver, who scored 29 points and brought down 14 boards. McNeil ended the day with 21 points, while McBride had 19.
With the victory, Oklahoma secured sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings behind Baylor. and before OU earned the crucial win, the NCAA Selection Committee released a preview of the top-16 overall seeds for this year’s NCAA tournament as of Saturday.
Both the Sooners and Mountaineers checked in as No. 3 seeds.
“It is pretty good if that’s the way it ends up but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Kruger said. “They keep getting better and we’ll learn what we get in the end. We’ve got some tough challenges ahead. We know that, but this group’s made a ton of progress since December, maybe as much as any team we’ve ever had.”
OU, winners of seven of its last eight, will attempt to extend its momentum against Texas at home Tuesday evening.