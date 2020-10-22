Oklahoma unveiled a lighter-than-usual nonconference schedule on Thursday.
The Sooners will open their 2020-21 season against Texas-San Antonio at Lloyd Noble Center on Nov. 25 before heading to Central Florida on Nov. 28.
OU will face two Southeastern Conference opponents, both of which will come to Norman. The Sooners will host Florida on Dec. 2 and Alabama on Jan. 30 for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Sooners second and final nonconference road game is at Xavier on Dec. 9. The game is a part of the Big 12/Big East Battle and will mark the first time the Sooners have met the Musketeers since the 2002 NCAA tournament.
OU’s other nonconference games come against Florida A&M (Dec. 12) and Houston Baptist (Dec. 19) in Norman.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to begin competing again and are excited for the matchups on our schedule," said OU head coach Lon Kruger in a release. "Mike Shepherd and Joe Castiglione have done a phenomenal job in scheduling these games while also developing protocols for player and fan safety during these challenging times.
“While some things may look different this season, one constant is how tough the Big 12 will continue to be. We believe this set of games will prepare our team for the depth and challenge of the Big 12."
OU home games will be limited to 25% capacity for the upcoming season.
The Sooners’ complete schedule will be available at a later date, according to a release.
