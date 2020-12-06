OU men's basketball: Start time, TV, radio for Sooners at TCU

OU men’s basketball at TCU
• Time/Place: 3 p.m.{&pipe}Schollmaier Arena (8,500), Fort Worth, Texas
• Records/Rankings: OU (1-0, 0-0 Big 12), unranked; TCU (4-0, 0-0), AP Top 25 receiving votes.
OU starters
G 2 Umoja Gibson (6-1, Jr./8.0 ppg, 3.0 apg)
G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Sr./8.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg)
G 15 Alondes Williams (6-5, Sr./5.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
F 35 Brady Manek (6-9, Sr./29.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg)
F 52 Kur Kuath (6-10, Sr./10.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg)
TCU starters
G 3 Francisco Farabello (6-2, So./6.0 ppg, 3.5 apg)
G 22 RJ Nembhard (6-5, Jr./15.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg)
F 5 Chuck O’Bannon (6-6, R-Jr./6.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
F 15 Kevin Easley Jr. (6-7, So./6.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg)
C 21 Kevin Samuel (6-11, Jr./10.5 ppg, 12.0 rpg)
• Series: OU leads 25-4
• TV: ESPN2
• Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
Notable
• Back in town: The Sooners are back in Fort Worth nine months after their 2019-20 season was shut down to the COVID-19 pandemic. OU’s 78-76 victory at TCU on March 7 ultimately was its final contest, which featured a 41-point performance and last-minute, game-clinching shot from Austin Reaves.
• Problem in the paint: TCU center Kevin Samuel is averaging 12.0 rebounds to lead the Big 12 and rank 12th nationally. Samuel, a native of Codrington Village, Barbuda, will provide a major test to an OU front court that was missing forward Victor Iwuakor and center Rick Issanza against Texas-San Antonio.
• New to the schedule: Due to COVID-related cancellations, OU had only one nonconference game before opening Big 12 play today. The Sooners lost games against Central Florida (Nov. 28) and Florida (Dec. 2). To make up for lost time, OU added a home game against Oral Roberts, which will start at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16.
— Joe Buettner