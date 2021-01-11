Oklahoma returns home following a two-game road stretch.
The Sooners, who lost to both Baylor and Kansas last week, will host the Horned Frogs at Lloyd Noble Center.
Game details
• When: 6:30 p.m. today
• Place: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
• Records/Rankings: OU (6-4, 2-3 Big 12), unranked; TCU (9-4, 2-3), unranked.
OU starters
G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Sr./16.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg)
G 11 De’Vion Harmon (6-2, So./10.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg)
G 15 Alondes Williams (6-5, Sr./7.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg)
G 24 Elijah Harkless (6-3, Jr./2.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg)
F 52 Kur Kuath (6-10, Sr./7.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
TCU starters
G 1 Mike Miles (6-2, Fr./13.8 ppg, 3.4 apg)
G 22 RJ Nembhard (6-5, Jr./17.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg)
G 4 PJ Fuller (6-4, So./6.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg)
F 15 Kevin Easley Jr. (6-7, So./5.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
C 21 Kevin Samuel (6-11, Jr./9.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg)
• Series: OU leads 26-4
• Stream: ESPN+ (Subscription required)
• Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7 in Norman (Visit soonersports.com for local affiliate)
Notable
• Unavailable: Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger confirmed forwards Brady Manek (6-9, Sr./13.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and Jalen Hill (6-7, So./3.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg) will be out against TCU due to COVID-19 protocol. Manek and Hill also missed OU’s Saturday clash with Kansas.
• Last meeting: The Sooners and Frogs met earlier this season on Dec. 6 in Fort Worth, Texas. OU won 82-78, thanks in part to a 32-point performance from Austin Reaves. The matchup marked OU’s second game of the season.
Quotable
• OU coach Lon Kruger on if his team can take any positives from a hard-fought game against Kansas, despite losing: “You hope it does. The result of winning and losing aside, you want them to feel. I thought for the first time, to a greater degree, they felt the things we wanted them to feel in terms of significance of every possession, locking in there and fighting together, whether it was blocking out on the boards or moving the ball offensively, all those things you want to do better each time out. I thought our guys took big steps in a lot of those areas. Now the key is to do it again and again on Saturday and keep that going throughout the season.”
Commented
